Tuesday, June 13, 2023
 
New Wave Media

June 12, 2023

Type-Approval for Underwater Inspection Robot

Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea

Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea

Air Control Entech (ACE), a remote technology specialist headquartered in Scotland, received class approval from DNV for Hydromea's EXRAY underwater inspection robot for Visual Remote Inspection Technology (RIT), paving the way for certified inspections of flooded spaces at offshore floating platforms.

EXRAY, developed by Hydromea, is an underwater inspection robot specialized in inspecting submerged areas.
"We are thrilled that our partner ACE received the successful class approval of EXRAY by DNV," said Igor Martin, CEO of Hydromea. "This achievement underscores the immense potential of our underwater inspection robot to revolutionize the industry's approach to offshore inspections and keep people safe, away from dangerous jobs offshore."

With the DNV class approval, ACE can now offer its clients certified inspections of flooded spaces at offshore floating platforms, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and enhancing operational integrity.

Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea

Related News

MTR100: The 2023 Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies…

(Image: Austal USA)

Austal USA Awarded US Navy TAGOS-25 Contract

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA announced it has been awarded a contract potentially worth more than $3 billion for the…

Photo courtesy Deep Sea Technology

DST Taps Seaeye Falcon for Resarch, Offshore Energy

Italy’s DST (Deep Sea Technology) selected a 1000m-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon DR robotic vehicle to support archaeological…

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Shell to Use New AI Technology in Deepwater Oil Exploration

Shell Plc will use AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production…

Canada: Tidal Energy Firm Says Enters Bankruptcy as Regulatory Hurdles Derail Planned Project

Sustainable Marine Energy (Canada) Ltd, which describes itself as Canada’s most successful tidal energy company, has been…

An unidentified cephalopod (most likely a sepiolid, aka Bobtail squid) is documented at 1800m deep by remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian off the coast of Puerto Rico. The area hosts several cephalopod species, but experts do not think this organism matches any of these known species very well. Photo Credit/Provider ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Expedition Taps New Tech to Check Deep-Sea Coral Health

Scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's R/V Falkor (too) have returned from an expedition to study the impact of climate…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news