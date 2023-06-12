Type-Approval for Underwater Inspection Robot

Air Control Entech (ACE), a remote technology specialist headquartered in Scotland, received class approval from DNV for Hydromea's EXRAY underwater inspection robot for Visual Remote Inspection Technology (RIT), paving the way for certified inspections of flooded spaces at offshore floating platforms.

EXRAY, developed by Hydromea, is an underwater inspection robot specialized in inspecting submerged areas.

"We are thrilled that our partner ACE received the successful class approval of EXRAY by DNV," said Igor Martin, CEO of Hydromea. "This achievement underscores the immense potential of our underwater inspection robot to revolutionize the industry's approach to offshore inspections and keep people safe, away from dangerous jobs offshore."

With the DNV class approval, ACE can now offer its clients certified inspections of flooded spaces at offshore floating platforms, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and enhancing operational integrity.



Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea