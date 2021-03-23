 
Aqueos Buys MPSV Sea Scout. Eyes Renewables Work

Credit: Aqueos

Credit: Aqueos

Offshore energy industry services provider Aqueos has acquired the Sea Scout, a U.S.-built multi-purpose service vessel, targeting renewable industry prospects in the U.S.

"The vessel is a specialty built, high speed, shallow draft catamaran with comfortable berthing for 26 persons ideally suited to support multi-mission offshore wind farm projects," Aqueos said.

The vessel design includes a unique quad-propeller arrangement which allows the vessel to operate at a transit speed of 26 knots fully loaded and then once on location can power down and operate for days on end at 6 to 8 knots.

Ted Roche, President and CEO of Aqueos Corporation, said: "With the acquisition of the Sea Scout we are filling a void in the Gulf of Mexico and the North East Region of the US for the provision of a high spec, Jones Act complaint, catamaran hull design multi-purpose service vessel." 

"This vessel is ideally suited to support multi-mission offshore wind farm and renewable projects. The Sea Scout will be outfitted to operate on a “plug and play” basis in either a Survey, LCV, CTV or ROV/Diving mode. This unique design and extremely efficient vessel meets the high specifications, safety, and comfort expectations of Aqueos and our first-rate customer base.”

 

