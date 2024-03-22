 
March 22, 2024

Argeo Inks Pact with CSI for Second HUGIN Superior AUV

From left: Camilla Kiss, EVP Finance Kongsberg Discovery – Stene Førsund EVP Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Discovery – Trond F. Crantz, CEO Argeo – Atle Gran, Senior Sales Manager, Kongsberg Discovery - Kenneth Mitsem, General Manager, CSI Nordics AS.

Argeo Subsea, CSI Nordics and Kongsberg Discovery signed a three-party Certificate of Delivery and Acceptance for a new HUGIN Superior AUV. 

The agreement supports Argeo’s fleet expansion plans, as it aims to build the world’s most advanced AUV fleet, with seven high specification units. Argeo already has one HUGIN Superior in service.

CSI Nordics, a subsidiary of CSI Leasing, one of the largest independent equipment leasing companies in the world, will purchase the unit from Kongsberg Discovery, entering into a long-term leasing agreement with Argeo.

Argeo CEO Trond Crantz says the deal will amplify the company’s operational capacity, putting it in “a unique position within both the marine minerals, oil and gas and the renewables segment, increasing efficiency and productivity substantially. Our expansion plans will establish us as the premier authority in AUV technology worldwide. The strategic combination of Kongsberg's highly advanced AUVs with Argeo’s proprietary cutting-edge electromagnetic sensor system, Argeo LISTEN, propels us ahead of competitors.
Argeo LISTEN allows for efficient inspection of cables and pipelines, both buried and on the seafloor, as well as rapid estimation of cathodic protection status and remaining lifetime. By integrating this state-of-the-art system into the Hugin Superior, our clients can expect expedited project completion and access to comprehensive data derived from multiple sensors concurrently, ensuring unparalleled quality and efficiency.”

The Superior sits at the top of Kongsberg Discovery’s HUGIN AUV family of products.

The unit’s standard specifications includes a HISAS 1032 dual receiver, EM2040 Mk2 Multibeam Echosounder, a UHD still image camera, laser profiler, sub-bottom profiler, magnetometer, in addition to sensors for methane, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and more.  

