March 26, 2021

Ashtead Technology Creates Role to Push Renewables Drive

Scott Stephen - Ashtead Technology's Renewables Lead - Credit: Ashtead Technology

Scott Stephen - Ashtead Technology's Renewables Lead - Credit: Ashtead Technology

Subsea services and technology contractor Ashtead Technology has created a new role to head up its increasing activities in renewable energy.

For this Ashtead Technology appointed Scott Stephen to oversee and enhance its service offering to support the global renewables market.

Based at Ashtead’s recently opened Thainstone technology center in Aberdeenshire, UK, Stephen has been promoted to the role after four years with the company recently as an asset integrity business development manager and formerly as NDT sales manager.

Ashtead, which has traditionally provided its subsea equipment and O&M and decommissioning services to the oil and gas industry clients, has been diversifying into renewables as well.

"The firm has in recent years been diversifying into the renewables market where its equipment fleet and engineering skills developed to support the oil and gas industry are also suited to the requirements of offshore wind developers’ installation and operations and maintenance (O&M) work," the company said.

Commenting on his appointment, Stephen said: “Over the past four years with Ashtead Technology, I have developed a deep understanding of our customers’ strategic priorities and how best to drive results for them. I am very excited about my appointment and I’m looking forward to supporting our expanding renewables client base around the world.”

David Mair, Ashtead Technology business development director, added: “Scott has proven to be a great asset to the business, developing many long-term customer relationships through commitment to supporting their project requirements. The offshore renewables industry is a fast-growing market, and we want to harness the momentum building within Ashtead Technology and with our clients to realize our full potential across the global energy sector.”



