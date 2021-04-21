 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2021

Atlantic Shores to Deploy Research Buoys at U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Area

Illustration - Photo from 2020 buoy launch / Credit: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Illustration - Photo from 2020 buoy launch / Credit: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

U.S. offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind will next month launch two buoys that will collect critical atmospheric and weather data, and track the migration of species of birds, fish, turtles and other animals that have been nanotagged by researchers. 

Atlantic Shores - a U.S. joint venture between Shell and EDF - said Wednesday that each buoy would be deployed in the offshore wind developer’s Lease Area off the coast of Atlantic City to strengthen atmospheric models that help inform how the developer designs and estimates energy production for their proposed project. 

Some data collected will also help deepen research of the Mid-Atlantic Cold Pool as well as help study animal migration and stop-over activities to inform the development of offshore wind in the area, the company said.

The buoy deployment is the latest stage of progress for Atlantic Shores as the company continues to study its Lease Area for the eventual build-out of over 3 gigawatts of offshore wind. 

While progressing its portfolio of projects, the developer continues to work with state universities conducting atmospheric and migration research off the New Jersey coast.

 Last year, Atlantic Shores and Rutgers University Center for Ocean Observing Leadership (RUCOOL) collaborated on the installation of a wind LiDAR (light detection and ranging) instrument alongside the causeway leading to the Rutgers University Marine Field Station in Tuckerton, New Jersey.  

RUCOOL will use some of the data collected from the upcoming buoy deployment and the ongoing wind LiDAR installation to evaluate the Rutgers University Weather Research Forecasting atmospheric modeling system, the company siad.

"The publicly available Lidar data provided by ASOW has allowed us to evaluate and validate the Rutgers University Weather Research and Forecasting (RU-WRF) atmospheric modeling system at wind turbine hub heights off the coast of New Jersey,” said Travis Miles, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Center for Ocean Observing Leadership, Rutgers University.

“These types of hub-height wind data have historically had very limited availability in the Mid-Atlantic region, and have been critical to improving and developing our wind forecasting capabilities. RU-WRF is not only used for offshore wind research, but it is also actively used to better understand air-sea interactions during Hurricanes, winter storms, and coastal sea breezes. The model and ASOW Lidar buoy data have been used by faculty, graduate, and undergraduate students as both research and teaching tools over the past two years.”  

"We are thrilled to progress the study of our Lease Area and provide data to institutions such as Rutgers University,” said Jennifer Daniels, Development Director from Atlantic Shores. “The analysis that students, faculty and our team will conduct is essential to further develop our knowledge of the Lease Area’s atmospheric and ecological conditions. Atlantic Shores leads with science, and we are proud to collaborate with one of the state’s leading academic institutions to deepen the body of research on coastal New Jersey waters.”  

“The publicly available oceanographic data provided by ASOW has been an invaluable dataset for validation of and comparison with both data from autonomous underwater vehicle deployments and regional ocean model output,” said Joe Gradone, Ph.D. Student, Center for Ocean Observing Leadership, Rutgers University. “While the temperature and salinity data are used frequently, the subsurface current data, especially reported in real-time, are particularly valuable.”

The buoys will be launched in May 2021 with the atmospheric data collection instruments and this fall the sensors will be added to begin collecting migration and stop-over data of turtles, bird species, fish and other species which may be nanotagged, including bats and large insects. The sensors will collect data on the unique signature emitted by each tag, including animal location, migration speed between points, length of stop-over and other aspects about their behavior and conservation.  

 

Related News

Credit; Novige (File Photo)

Swedish Wave Energy Tech Developer Attracts Funding

Swedish wave energy technology developer Novige AB has received funding from the Swedish Energy Agency for its NoviOcean…

The SVA R2 electric subsea valve actuator from Bosch Rexroth replaces the hydraulic cylinders that were previously required in the subsea process industry. (Image source: Bosch Rexroth AG)

Bosch Rexroth Presents "Disruptive" Electric Subsea Valve Actuator

Bosch Rexroth said Monday it would present "a disruptive innovation" for electrically actuating valves in the subsea process…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, MMT Tapped for Seabed Mapping Work at Danish Wind Energy Hub in North Sea

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Sweden's MMT have won contracts with the Danish grid operator Energinet, to carry out…

© Rafal / Adobe Stock

US Targets 30GW of Offshore Wind by 2030, 110GW by 2050

On Monday, March 29, the White House announced a government-wide effort to advance offshore wind, including 30 gigawatts…

Image Credit: Ocean Sun (file photo)

MP Quantum to Deploy Ocean Sun's Floating Solar Tech in Greece and Cyprus

Ocean Sun, a Norway-based developer of floating solar technology, has signed an agreement with MP Quantum Group to deploy…

OZZ-5, autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle. Image courtesy MHI

JV Aims to Develop Next-Gen AUV for Mine Countermeasure

Project aimed at developing next-generation mine countermeasure technology using AI to enhance precision of detection and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

HELZEL Messtechnik GmbH

Helzel Messtechnik GmbH founded in 1995, specialises on development and production of environmental and oceanographic measurement systems. Our passion for environmental and oceanographic measurement technology is reflected in our WERA – Remote Ocean Sensing , a…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EcoCTD: A novel underway profiler for high resolution ocean research

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news