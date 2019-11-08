 
New Wave Media

November 8, 2019

New Tech: Automatic Calibration of Sea State Data

This is one tab of the graphical user interface for the Miros Wavex. Wavex calibrates automatically, providing users with a range of ocean insights in real time, without the need for calibration using reference equipment. Ocean surface data delivered by Wavex includes (but is not limited to) current speed and direction, forming the basis of Miros’ new Speed Through Water functionality, which can be seen in the display. (Image: Miros)

This is one tab of the graphical user interface for the Miros Wavex. Wavex calibrates automatically, providing users with a range of ocean insights in real time, without the need for calibration using reference equipment. Ocean surface data delivered by Wavex includes (but is not limited to) current speed and direction, forming the basis of Miros’ new Speed Through Water functionality, which can be seen in the display. (Image: Miros)

Availability of reliable, real-time ocean surface data can improve the safety, efficiency and performance of offshore and marine operations, as well as coastal monitoring, but the quality of the data is dependent on accurate calibration.

Calibration of wave spectra and integrated wave parameters from radar-based measurement systems has historically depended upon external reference sensors, such as wave buoys, which can present a number of challenges.

Miros’ ocean surface monitoring systems support fully automatic calibration, providing the user with high-quality wave and current parameters for a broad range of radar types and measurement conditions, without the need for manual calibration, helping to reduce installation and operational costs.

“Imagine having purchased a leading wave measurement system, only to be told that you need access to an additional system to calibrate the one you just bought,” says Miros COO Jonas Røstad. “The calibration process involves considerable logistics, additional costs, and can take weeks if not months to complete, impacting your timeline and your budget.”

Miros’ algorithms automatically calibrate for accurate measurement of ocean state parameters. In fact, all of Miros’ radar-based sensors are able to calibrate automatically.

Local, real-time ocean surface measurements can improve vessel and structure fatigue assessments, provide input to bridge and decision-support systems, as well as to marine, crane and loading operations, and help to optimize fuel consumption, route planning, cargo safety, passenger comfort, and coastal monitoring too.

For more information visit: www.miros-group.com

Email

Related News

Pic: Vard Marine

Vard to Design LNG Bunker Barge for Fincantieri

Vard Marine, a naval architecture and marine engineering company, recently completed the concept design of a new 5,400 cubic…

Photo courtesy of FarSounder

FarSounder Unveils 3D Forward-Looking Sonar

FarSounder has debuted a new sonar and a new name for its series of 3D forward-looking navigation sonars. With the company’s…

Photo courtesy of SKF

SKF Tech for Tidal Turbines

SKF has developed a power train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2MW, being developed by…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Eyes Low Carbon Tech

Aker Solutions aims to adjust its portfolio of products and technologies to include more renewable energy and low-carbon…

Photo Courtesy of The Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

The ROV market continues to expand and grow rapidly throughout the 2000s, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing its pace. According…

Photo: Damen

Damen Partners with Maris to Consider Seaweed Solution

Damen Shipyards Group and Maris Projects have joined forces to tackle the issue of invasive Sargassum seaweed in the Caribbean…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news