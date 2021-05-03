 
New Wave Media

May 3, 2021

Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras' Campos Basin Fields

Credit: Baker Hughes

Credit: Baker Hughes

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has won a subsea oilfield equipment contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras as part of the Marlim and Voador field revitalization plan in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil. 

Baker Hughes will supply up to five subsea production and injection manifold systems, which the company said will benefit from a lightweight and compact design for installation from smaller vessels and include integrated hydraulic connection systems and retrievable choke modules to realize life of field cost savings. The manifold systems will also include Baker Hughes’ vertical mechanical clamp connection system which increases installation efficiencies.

In addition to the manifold systems, Baker Hughes will provide 32 modular, structured, subsea control modules – called Modpods - which are powered by the company’s SemStar5 technology, manufactured in the company’s Nailsea facility in Bristol, UK. 

"The modules have extensive field deployment history with a mean time between failures of more than 150 years, which is 10 times better than the industry average as measured by the Offshore and Onshore Reliability Data (Oreada)," Baker Hughes said.

Neil Saunders, executive vice president of Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes said: "We are proud to partner with Petrobras on the revitalization of Marlim and Voador and offer our latest subsea technologies for Brazil.”

"This contract is a culmination of our multi-year engagement with Petrobras and builds on our history supplying subsea production systems to deepwater projects in Brazil,” said Adyr Tourinho, vice president of Brazil and Oilfield Equipment for Latin America at Baker Hughes. “Our lightweight, compact technology is engineered to combat the most demanding conditions found in today’s deepwater environments.”

The contract will include a global team of experts delivering the subsea production and injection manifold systems, subsea control modules, subsea connection systems and field installation support. The manifold systems will be fabricated, tested, and assembled in Baker Hughes’ Centre of Excellence facility in Jandira, Brazil. Baker Hughes did not share info on the value of the contract.

Related News

Hermann Rosen, President of the ROSEN Group (on the left in the photo), at the handover of the funding decision by Norbert Brackmann, Coordinator of the German Government for the Maritime Industry (on the top right), to representatives of the nine participants of the CIAM project during an online event. Image: ROSEN Group

German Government Funds Autonomous Subsea Robotics System Development Project

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is providing 12 million Euros as part of the Maritime Research…

All images courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Subsea Discovery: SOI Releases Images from Study of NW Australian Deep Corals

Scientists circumnavigate and map the seafloor of the entire mesophotic (deep water) zone in Ashmore Reef Marine Park.Scientists…

© Kruwt/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Orsted Earnings, Shares Dented by Lower Wind Speeds, Cable Problems

Lower wind speeds and cable problems hit first-quarter earnings at Denmark's Orsted , sending shares in the world's biggest…

Photo courtesy Mocean Energy

BLUE X: Mocean Energy unveils Wave Energy Prototype

Mocean Energy unveiled its Blue X wave energy prototype which will take to the seas in Orkney next month.The 20-m long, 38…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity's Armada Fleet to Feature Gregg Drilling's Seabed Drills

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has formed a geotechnical drilling services joint venture with Gregg Drilling, a subsidiary…

Trygve Hagevik, CCO Tampnet - Credit: Tampnet

Tampnet Buys BP's Offshore Fiber Cable System in Gulf of Mexico

Norway-based Tampnet which operates offshore high-capacity communication networks has completed the acquisition of BP's Gulf…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Keller (UK) Limited

Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news