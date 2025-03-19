Wednesday, March 19, 2025
 
OEG’s Bluestream to Service TenneT’s Offshore Grid Connection Unit

Installation of SylWin alpha offshore converter station (Credit: TenneT)

Bestream Offshore, one of the companies in OEG Energy Group’s subsea division, has secured a contract by TenneT for the retrofit installation of a corrosion protection system for the SylWin alpha offshore converter station for the offshore grid connection SylWin1 in Germany.

The award is for the subsea installation of an Impressed Current Cathodic Protection (ICCP) system to replace the existing faulty ICCP system.

The replacement of the existing system includes the decommissioning of outdated cables and debris which cause system interference, alongside a pre-survey which will be conducted using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) mounted multibeam sonar and visual inspections to assess the condition of the work area to identify obstructions.

For the installation of the new ICCP system, Bluestream will route and secure subsea cables through the J-tube, install and connect three ICCP buoy-mounted anodes, and ensure proper ICCP positioning around the jacket structure.

Concrete mattresses will be laid to protect and stabilize the newly installed cables, and the system will then undergo commissioning, functional testing and an as-left survey to verify full operational integrity.

The work scope will be executed from a DP-2 Dive Support Vessel (DSV) equipped with a walk-to-work system, utilizing a 24/7 offshore crew of divers, ROV pilots and supervisors for the subsea installation.

The DP-2 DSV will also be mobilized with a full diving equipment spread and a ROV equipped with cameras, a multibeam imaging sonar, and a manipulator skid for precision tasks, alongside a dedicated rigging workshop.

“We are extremely proud of TenneT’s continued trust in Bluestream’s capabilities and are honored to be awarded the ICCP installation works at SylWin alpha. This project marks another milestone in our long-standing collaboration on subsea services, reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence in offshore solutions,” added Rutger Lieverse, Commercial Manager, Bluestream.

