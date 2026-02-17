Briggs Marine Selected as SSEN Distribution’s Subsea Program Partner

Briggs Marine has been selected to support SSEN Distribution’s multi‑year framework to upgrade and reinforce subsea electricity links serving Scotland’s island communities.

The program, led by SSEN Distribution, aims to enhance the long‑term resilience of the subsea network and ensure it can meet increasing demand from homes, businesses and low‑carbon technologies including EV chargers.

Supporting Delivery Across the Full Program

As part of the framework, Briggs Marine will contribute to work across all three key areas. This includes full end‑to‑end services — from route surveys, engineering design and consent support, through to cable supply, installation, protection, onshore works, testing, jointing and commissioning. This will support SSEN Distribution in planned cable replacement projects and providing resource and capability for urgent repair works when required.

Briggs Marine will draw on its established marine operations, subsea expertise and ability to deploy vessels and equipment to help SSEN Distribution carry out installations efficiently during available weather windows, ensuring the network remains reliable year‑round.

Building on a Two‑Decade Partnership

The appointment builds on more than 20 years of collaboration between Briggs Marine and SSEN Distribution, including subsea cable installation, inspection, maintenance and emergency repair work across the SSEN Distribution network.

Briggs Marine’s specialist fleet — including the Forth Constructor and Forth Warrior — along with the company’s experienced subsea and HV teams, will be primed and ready to support the new program from 2027 onwards.