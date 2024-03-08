 
March 8, 2024

TDI-Brooks' Retrofitted Vessel Arrives to US for Offshore Wind Work

RV Nautilus (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks' latest dynamic positioning vessel, the RV Nautilus, has reached the shores of the East Coast of the United States ahead of work for offshore wind sector.

After undergoing a six-month retrofit in Las Palmas, the 2000-built vessel will be put to work to provide support for offshore wind projects and various other subsea needs.

With the length of 75-meters, the DP2 vessel is equipped with advanced technology, including a Geomil Manta-200 CPT that can be deployed through the mid-ship moonpool.

The system can penetrate the soil up to 40-50 meters, depending on its composition, to determine the soil's exact makeup.

This data is crucial for identifying the best location and design for offshore developments like wind farms. The offshore renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly, resulting in a high demand for TDI's services on both the U.S. East and West Coasts, the company said.

“TDI-Brooks remains dedicated to the expanding offshore wind sector in addition to various scientific survey initiatives.

“Despite the robust demand for subsea services and the increasing needs of clients, the company is well-equipped to provide a wide range of offshore support services, including subsea operations, construction assistance, exploration and production support, ROV and diving services, as well as scientific marine research and survey mapping, and even military assistance,” TDI-Brooks said in a statement.

The RV Nautilus is a versatile vessel with  North American MCK-1240 upper forecastle deck STBD side SWL 7.1 ton crane, large deck and accommodation capacity of 46 berths.

The vessel is outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit including a suite of innovative geotechnical tools for soil sampling and measurement.

It also has a Teledyne RESON full ocean depth multibeam echosounder (MBES) for performing hydrographic marine, surface geochemical ‘seep-hunting’ (SGE) and seabed heatflow surveys (HF).

