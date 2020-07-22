 
New Wave Media

July 22, 2020

TDI-Brooks' New Vessel Completes Its First Projects

Miss Emma McCall (Photo: TDI-Brooks)

Miss Emma McCall (Photo: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks’ newest vessel R/V Miss Emma McCall has recently completed its first projects for the U.S.-based marine data acquisition services company on behalf of Total and Cairn Energy offshore Mexico. TDI-Brooks has the vessel on a long-term bare-boat charter from Cameron Offshore Boats.

The 2003-built Miss Emma is a multi-use oceanographic research vessel outfitted for a wide variety of oceanographic research duties for operations in the Northern/Southern Gulf of Mexico (GOM), U.S. East Coast and elsewhere in the Americas. The vessel is equipped to acquire geophysical surveys for offshore hazard/site clearance assessments, pipeline/cable routing, seafloor mapping, port and channel conditions, fisheries habitat mapping and burial assessment studies. She is also well suited to perform geotechnical sediment and seabed coring/CPT for wind farm and LNG port facilities, pre/post excavation dredging. The Miss Emma McCall encompasses satellite communications (voice, fax, and email), differential GPS, geophysical survey gear and two A-frames with high-speed winches.

The Miss Emma McCall was recently mobilized to Mexico to complete two EPOS projects in Mexico for Total in Blk. 2 (Perdido) and Capricorn Energy Mexico (Cairn Energy) in Blk. 9 (Sureste Basin). The Block 2 EPOS program was in deepwater (~3,300 m) offshore northern Mexico, while the Cairn project was a shallow water project in the Gulf of Campeche.

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

According to TDI-Brooks, these were the first EPOS programs completed in Mexico in the COVID-19 work environment. In order to minimize risk and avoid local quarantines at Mexican ports, TDI-Brooks mobilized Miss Emma McCall from Texas to conduct this program on a 25-day cruise leg with short, restricted port calls in Tampico for inward and outward clearances.

The cruise acquired more than 45 sediment and more than 22 CTD-water stations in these blocks. Sediment sampling involved box core (BC) acquisition which included photographic documentation of the seafloor at each site (see below) with a benthic camera attached to the BC. The box core sediments were subsampled for macroinfauna, meiofauna, sediment chemistry and redox profiles.

(Photos: TDI-Brooks)

At each sediment site for the deepwater study, sediment profile imaging (SPI) and planar photography was also conducted with TDI-Brooks’ Ocean Imaging Systems SPI.

(Photos: TDI-Brooks)

At selected water column sites CTD/water/rosette casts were acquired. On the deep water program, plankton nets were also deployed and lowered ADCP measurements were acquired to measure current profiles.

(Photos: TDI-Brooks)

In the past three years, TDI-Brooks has acquired 19 EBS or EPOS programs in Mexico for eight major oil and gas firms all safely and efficiently without any incidences. The company teams with Maxon Consulting who provides the regulatory and interpretative reporting components

(Image: TDI-Brooks)

Email

Related News

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Teledyne Marine reports that its Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo, manufactured by Teledyne Webb Research, completed a 4+-year…

SW Empress (Photo: Gibdock)

Gibdock Repairs Shearwater Duo

Mediterranean shiprepair facility Gibdock reports it completed a two-vessel drydocking and maintenance and repair project…

Green Jade - Credit: DEME

Huisman to Deliver Cranes for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Dutch industrial equipment provider Huisman will deliver cranes for the first Taiwan-built offshore installation vessel.The…

Edda Sun - Credit: Neptune Energy

Fugro Inspecting Cygnus Subsea Structures

Dutch offshore geo-data specialist Fugro will deploy remote monitoring technology to survey subsea structures at the Cygnus…

Symphony - Image Credit: Schlumberger

Schlumberger Introduces Remote Well Op and Downhole Reservoir Testing Tech

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger has this week introduced two interesting technologies for remote well operations and downhole reservoir testing…

A close up of the bionic skeleton of the 3D-printed coral structures, which were used to grow algae.© Daniel Wangpraseurt

Scripps Institution of Oceanography: 3D-printed Coral Are Natural Producers of Biofuels

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the Jacobs School of Engineering at UC San Diego, alongside the University of Cambridge…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Falmouth Scientific, Inc.

Founded in 1989, FSI’s experience includes the design, manufacture, and integration of stand-alone and turnkey systems to collect and relay oceanographic data in real time. Our personnel include experienced engineering, technical, production, and quality assurance…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine and Vessel Engineer Job Vacancies

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news