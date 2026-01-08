CADDEN Becomes the Official Distributor of CHASING ROVs in France

CADDEN, a French company in the manufacture, distribution, integration and support of advanced technological solutions for geosciences, hydrography and robotics, announced that it is now an official distributor of CHASING underwater drones in France.

This new strategic partnership allows CADDEN to expand its portfolio of robotic ROV solutions (Remotely Operated Vehicles), by offering remote-controlled underwater vehicles adapted to numerous scientific uses.

CHASING ROVs are known for their quality, performance and maneuverability. The range includes lightweight off-road ROVs as well as more sophisticated models for inspection (pipes, docks, pipelines, wrecks, etc.), observation, scientific research, aquaculture or underwater maintenance operations.

These systems combine:

Precise control and omnidirectional movements

High-resolution cameras with powerful lighting

Variable depth operation capabilities

Accessories and expansion options to adapt to business needs

They're valuable tools for those involved in hull inspection, aquaculture, search and rescue missions or even underwater exploration, offering a balance between performance, portability and ease of use.

© CADDEN

© CADDEN