 
New Wave Media

April 7, 2026

SLB to Collaborate with Petronas Suriname

Source: SLB

Source: SLB

SLB has signed an agreement between Petronas Suriname, a subsidiary of Petronas and Subsea Integration Alliance, comprising SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7.

The partnership aims to unlock resources in Suriname’s emerging frontier basin through innovative and cost-effective subsea solutions.

The agreement establishes a long-term framework for collaboration across the project lifecycle. This approach enables early involvement to co-develop and co-create cost-effective solutions, accelerate field development, and enhance project economics.

Under this framework, Subsea Integration Alliance may provide full engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) solutions for multiple discoveries in Suriname. The scope includes subsea production systems (SPS) as well as subsea umbilical, riser, and flowlines (SURF) components.

Related News

(Credit: Decom Engineering)

Decom Engineering Secures US Patent for Subsea Cutting Tech

Aberdeen-based subsea technology specialist Decom Engineering has secured a United States patent covering key elements of…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Tekmar Secures $2.6M Offshore Wind Contracts in Japan

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured two contracts worth a combined $2.6 million (£2 million) for an offshore…

© twixter / Adobe Stock

CRP Subsea Lands Offshore Wind Contract for Germany’s Nordlicht I

CRP Subsea has secured a contract from Jan De Nul to supply cable protection systems for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I offshore…

(Credit: Strohm)

Strohm to Supply Insulated TCP Jumpers for Malaysia’s Offshore Project

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm has secured a contract to supply insulated production jumpers for…

(Credit: Mark Offshore)

Mark Offshore Adds Research Vessel Mintis to Support Offshore Renewables

Mark Offshore has agreed with Klaipėda University to operate the research vessel Mintis, expanding its fleet and strengthening…

© Rolf Nussbaumer/Danita Delimont / Adobe Stock

US Panel Could Scrap Endangered Species Protections for Gulf of America

The Trump administration is weighing a broad exemption from protections for endangered species for oil and gas drillers operating…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news