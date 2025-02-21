UK Companies Honored at Subsea Expo Awards

Leading companies from across the United Kingdom were honored at this year’s Subsea Expo Awards in Aberdeen, underscoring the significant contributions of the UK’s underwater industry, which generates £9.2 billion annually for the national economy.

Organized by Global Underwater Hub, the prestigious Subsea Expo Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the subsea and wider underwater sectors. This year’s black-tie ceremony, sponsored by Next Geosolutions, occurred Wednesday evening at P&J Live. The event featured entertainment from renowned actor, writer, and former MP Gyles Brandreth, who captivated attendees with anecdotes from his distinguished career.

Recognizing Excellence Across the Industry

Eight awards highlighted innovation, safety, international success, and technological advancements across the subsea sector.

Company of the Year – Under 50 Employees: Verlume (Aberdeen) – Recognized for its remarkable growth in subsea power systems and expanding international market presence.

Global Exports Award: C-Kore Systems (Yorkshire) – Honored for excellence in international trade, with exports accounting for over 70% of its annual turnover. The company specializes in patented offshore energy test tools.

Rising Star Award: Abi Thompson, SMD (Newcastle) – A 14-year veteran of the industry, Abi has played a pivotal role in mentoring colleagues and advocating for STEM education.

Safety Award (Sponsored by J+S Subsea): Quintham – Recognized for enhancing maritime safety, particularly for fishing vessels and their crews, through innovative safety tools such as the Mariner Notices website and Watchful app.

Technology Development Award (Sponsored by C-Kore Systems): ARC Marine – Acknowledged for developing marine structures that protect subsea assets and coastlines while enhancing marine biodiversity.

Cross-Sector Innovation Award: Kraken Robotics (Westhill, Aberdeen) – Honored for its synthetic aperture sonar technology, supporting defense and offshore wind sectors in seabed mapping and hazard detection.

Company of the Year – Over 50 Employees: Next Geosolutions – A marine geoscience and offshore construction support services provider recognized for exceptional business performance and industry leadership.

Outstanding Contribution Award: Steve Sheppard, Helix Well Ops – Celebrated for a 40-year career dedicated to diving health and safety, including leadership roles in the International Marine Contractors Association.