Wednesday, January 11, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 10, 2023

New Contracts for Tekmar's Pipeshield, Subsea Innovation

Credit: Pipeshield (File image)

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group said Tuesday that its group companies Pipeshield International Limited and Subsea Innovation Limited had secured several significant contracts.

According to Tekmar, Pipeshield International Limited has won multiple contracts from an offshore EPC contractor to provide pipeline support and protection materials for major subsea construction projects in the Middle East. 

The combined value of the projects is over £8 million ($9,74 million), with delivery expected in the first half of 2023. 

The contracts include the design, manufacturing, and supply of concrete sleepers, concrete mattresses, and associated equipment. The products will be manufactured at Pipeshield's regional supply bases in Damman (KSA) and Doha (Qatar).

Further, Subsea Innovation has been awarded a "significant contract" for a bespoke turnkey launch and recovery (LAR) system. The scope of this contract includes the design and build of the A-frame, winch with interchangeable drum sets, hydraulic power unit (HPU) and transport frames. The contract value is approximately £2 million and is expected to be delivered by December 2023. Tekmar did not say who the client was.

