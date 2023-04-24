Monday, April 24, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 24, 2023

DeepOcean Deploys Its First Autonomous Drone for Inspection of Offshore Structures

©DeepOcean

©DeepOcean

Offshore services firm DeepOcean said Monday it had mobilized its first Autonomous Inspection Drone (AID), which it says "can unlock substantial cost savings for operators of offshore wind farms and oil and gas fields. "

The subsea drone has been mobilized on board the Edda Fauna subsea Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) support vessel.

"In the coming months DeepOcean will conduct offshore trials for utilizing the AID under one of DeepOcean’s annual inspection campaign for an operator on the Norwegian continental shelf," DeepOcean said.

 Craig Cameron, Technology Manager at DeepOcean: "A rapidly growing amount of subsea infrastructure is placed on the seabed within both the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries. This equipment needs to be inspected regularly. We have developed the AID to increase efficiency and accuracy when collecting inspection data. It has the potential to substantially reduce the cost, time and environmental footprint that is normally associated with subsea inspection work."

Today, DeepOcean said, subsea infrastructure is typically inspected by ROVs that are launched from multipurpose vessels and controlled by ROV operators on board. 

"Some companies, such as DeepOcean, have developed remote operations capabilities, which allow the company to control the ROV from an onshore-based Remote Operations Centre (ROC), thereby reducing operating costs, emissions, and HSE risk," the company said.

"Automation of parts of the subsea inspection scope, using an AID, is an obvious next step for the offshore industry. Examples of inspection scopes, which are likely to be automated in the near-term future, include external and internal production templates, jacket structures, and flexible risers," the company added.

DeepOcean says that, in the offshore renewables sector, it is even more attractive to automate the regular inspection of subsea structures as hundreds of similar structures are installed on a single field development with very similar inspection requirements.

“The AID can perform pre-programmed inspections of all subsea assets. This means that significant value can be created for operators of offshore energy assets when the same inspection scope can be repeated year on year,” adds Craig Cameron.

A key enabler for the ability to perform programmed, autonomous inspection work is the creation of digital twins of subsea infrastructure, DeepOcean said.

DeepOcean has developed a digital twin platform where a model of an AID is controlled. 

"This technology allows inspection engineers to virtually plan and simulate the route for the inspection scope. The inspection plan is then exported to the AID from the ROC. Subsequently, the AID can autonomously execute the planned route, while an operator simultaneously oversees the operation from the ROC. The inspection data from the AID and the position of the vehicle is continuously being streamed back into the digital twin to ensure high data quality and increase situational awareness for the operator," the company said.

Remote Control Center

Remota AS, the joint venture between DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Group, is enabling offshore operations to be performed from onshore though digitalised control systems. Deepocean is running the AID from the Remota control center.

The AID is based on a Rover MK2 ROV from Argus Remote Systems, with upgraded hardware and software packages. 

Argus is responsible for AID platform and navigation algorithm. DeepOcean is responsible for the digital twin platform, mission planner software and live view of the AID in operation, while Vaarst is responsible for machine vision camera “Subslam 2x” for autonomous navigation and data collection.

The AID measures 1.25 x 0.85 x 0.77 meters and weighs 320 kilograms in air and can operate in water depths down to 3,000 meters.

The inertial navigation system selected from Sonardyne is the Sprint Navigator mini 4K. Live imaging sonar with obstacle tracking and avoidance is from the Norbit WBMS FLS.

“We look forward to proving that the AID allows autonomous surveys to be carried out, enabling us to collect data in a smarter way, and gain better support for comparisons and changes over time on subsea equipment. Irrespective of the AID launch platform, we believe that the combination of AID and digital twins for subsea inspection work can save operators of offshore assets a substantial amount of time and money,” said Craig Cameron.

Related News

(Photo: Saab Seaeye)

Spanish Navy Adds Saab Seaeye ROV for Submarine Escape and Rescue

A multi-million complete Saab Seaeye Leopard system has been supplied to the Spanish Navy for submarine escape and rescue…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

©EIVA

VIDEO: EIVA Launches ViperFish Survey ROTV for Hard-to-reach Areas

EIVA has launched a new remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) called ViperFish. The company says that the "all-in-one sensor…

©Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Launches 2nd Gen. Aquanaut Subsea Robots

Subsea autonomous robot maker Nauticus Robotics on Thursday announced the start of commissioning exercises for the first…

©The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter.- ©Swedish Coast Guard

Swedish Prosecutor Believes State Actor Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

A state actor's involvement in the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines last year is the "absolute main scenario", though confirming…

©Saab Seaeye

Ocean Dynamics Orders Deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Canadian company Ocean Dynamics has ordered a second, deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV for the inspection of instrumentation…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products & Technologies
Search Marine Technology Jobs

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Laytime Analyst

● MARCURA

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news