FET to Deliver Super Mohawk ROV to European Navy

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has agreed to a contract with a major shipbuilding group to supply a European navy with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) system.

Under the agreement, FET will deliver its Super Mohawk ROV, selected for its compact footprint and high payload capacity, allowing the system to be fitted with advanced equipment required for naval operations. The system will be built at the company’s Kirkbymoorside facility in the United Kingdom to meet customer specifications.

“This award supports our company’s long-term strategy, FET 2030, to expand our role in an increasing trend of defense bodies investing in their subsea capabilities. We are bringing decades of offshore deepwater remote vehicle expertise to supply defense equipment and services to various countries across Europe and Asia,” said Kevin Taylor, Vice President Operations Subsea at Forum Energy Technologies.

The Super Mohawk is a general-purpose ROV suitable for observation, survey, pipelay support, light to medium work and non-destructive testing inspections. When delivered, the system will be equipped with multiple skids fitted with sensors specified by the client for its operational requirements.

“Prior to this award, FET has secured over 20 ROV contracts with navies around the world and recently secured a contract to supply the Indonesian Navy with a submarine rescue vehicle (SRV) system, comprising of an SRV, and launch and recovery and decompression systems,” added Taylor.

FET’s ROV systems are used globally across defense, energy, telecommunications, mining, aquaculture and academic applications.

