Depro, VideoRay Team Up for Offshore Inspections

Depro AS and VideoRay LLC announced a new partnership to develop and field lighter and less expensive equipment for underwater operations, primarily in the oil and gas sector.

Depro AS is an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) supplier with expertise in building remotely operated tools used in underwater operations for offshore oil and gas production.

VideoRay LLC is a provider of inspection-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Its Mission Specialist Technology is a customizable and flexible platform that uses a system of interchangeable, modular components. The philosophy behind the Mission Specialist approach is fitting each system to the exact sensors, tools, depth rating and thrust needed for the job at hand, rather than retrofit accessories to a standard ROV.

With its new partnership, the companies aim to expand the capabilities of firms in the oil and gas sector to inspect and clean underwater assets rapidly, effectively, and at a lower cost.

VideoRay and Depro are working under the VideoRay Integrator program, which empowers partners to develop and customize Mission Specialist technology to meet specific customer missions. Depro is VideoRay’s first offshore oil and gas integration partner.

“We believe the collaboration will strengthen the companies' position globally,” said Kåre Stokkeland, CEO of Depro AS. “These are two companies that fit well in terms of both size and complementary technology. We have already sold the first ROV solution based on both technologies to a large customer.”

Stokkeland believes the collaboration will result in new, attractive solutions that can challenge traditional ways of handling subsea operations, and which will be both simpler and significantly more affordable for operators and service companies.

“Our new partnership with Depro AS will result in the development of submersibles that will not only be lighter and easier to use, but will also be far most cost effective,” said Scott Bentley, CEO of VideoRay. “In addition to the oil and gas industry, this collaboration will benefit other commercial and private customers. Our Mission Specialist systems were designed to be expanded by companies like Depro, and we’re excited by what we’ve fielded so far, and the acceleration of this adaption for specific challenges and missions.”