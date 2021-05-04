 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2021

3D at Depth Acquires Hybrid AUV/ROV

Credit: 3D at Depth

Credit: 3D at Depth

Subsea laser LiDAR (SL) technology and 3D data visualization solutions specialist 3D at Depth Inc. has acquired Saab Sabertooth Hybrid AUV / ROV. 

The company said that the multi-million-dollar investment will complement 3D at Depth's SL Subsea LiDAR laser technology systems and 3rd party geophysical equipment, giving the company "an impressive spread of integrity measurement equipment."

"The Hybrid AUV / ROV coupled with 3D at Depth's patented SL Subsea LiDAR laser with remote sensing technology adds an extra layer of measurement and repeatability. In addition to normal offshore integrity inspections, deploying a customized Sabertooth positions 3D at Depth firmly as a market leader and helps kick start the digital representation market at an affordable cost to owners and operators," said Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer at 3D at Depth. 

"Fast and focused leak hunting is now possible while generating a detailed integrity review in a parallel vessel that also undertakes other operations (SIMOPS). Data harvesting from a vehicle with the agility of a Sabertooth during SIMOPS has been an ambition we have had as a business for some time. I'm excited to show this product because this is what 3D at Depth is about as a technology-focused business."

Transforming any vessel into a survey and inspection platform

Additionally, 3D at Depth said, the Hybrid AUV / ROV is equipped as a containerized spread to transform any vessel of opportunity into a survey and inspection platform in less than 18 hours. 

"This allows deepwater assets and offshore wind operators to reduce their costs, risks, and carbon footprint by lowering offshore man-hours, chartering a DP1 or above vessel, and reducing shipping costs by using our containerized spread," the company said.

Manning continued, "We are also seeing requirements for inspection campaigns to now include LiDAR technology and the use of our SL Subsea LiDAR laser technology allows us to provide a fully integrated cost-effective path to our customers while maximizing vessel time (much faster than a normal work class ROV spread) on smaller footprint vessels thus reducing carbon emissions and cost."

"The 3,000 meters rated dual hull Hybrid AUV / ROV is a hovering supervised addition that takes full advantage of 3D at Depth's patented SL Subsea LiDAR laser with remote sensing technology," the company said

"This asset encompasses a tightly coupled class-leading inertial navigation package with fixed offsets to the sensor payload, which includes but is not limited to; 3D at Depth's SL3 LiDAR laser, Ultra-High Resolution multibeam echosounder, Sidescan sonar, multiple camera and light solutions, and a methane leak detection sensor.  Additional sensors for level 2 inspections such as cathodic protection and flooded member detection are available as optional additions. Furthermore, the sensor payload is fully integrated with customized electronics and software that allows the Hybrid AUV / ROV to act as one tool, enable one set-up, and ultimately require one mobilization for multiple survey deliverables allowing for efficient and integrated operations," the company added.


Related News

Hermann Rosen, President of the ROSEN Group (on the left in the photo), at the handover of the funding decision by Norbert Brackmann, Coordinator of the German Government for the Maritime Industry (on the top right), to representatives of the nine participants of the CIAM project during an online event. Image: ROSEN Group

German Government Funds Autonomous Subsea Robotics System Development Project

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is providing 12 million Euros as part of the Maritime Research…

Photo courtesy Mocean Energy

BLUE X: Mocean Energy unveils Wave Energy Prototype

Mocean Energy unveiled its Blue X wave energy prototype which will take to the seas in Orkney next month.The 20-m long, 38…

Credit: Ocergy

Chevron, Moreld Invest in Floating Wind Tech Firm Ocergy

Oil major Chevron has, via its Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), entered the offshore wind arena through investment in Ocergy…

Figure 1: Kraken MINSAS image of the wreck of the USS Yankee, collected on the DIVE-LD. Image courtesy Kraken

Dive Technologies Completes Sea Trials with Kraken Sonar, Batteries

Quincy, Massachusetts based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of Kraken’s Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar…

“Since plans for our OceanVision project started in 2018, we have been preparing our industry leading Synthetic Aperture Sonar and 3D underwater laser scanning technologies to be used in a Robotics/Data as a Service (RDaaS) business model as opposed to a product only strategy," said Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO, in discussing the Letter of Intent to acquire PanGeo Subsea. Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Enters LOI to Acquire PanGeo Subsea

Kraken Robotics Inc. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PanGeo Subsea Inc.

Figure 2. Diver attempting to locate mooring under ice. (Photo credit: Daniel Fatnes of the Norwegian Coast Guard)

The Value of Friends in “High-Latitude” Places

Who do you call when you need a job done on short notice, in total darkness, under 100-percent ice cover, thousands of meters…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Unverse Shipping and Trade Links

container lashing materials, anchor and anchor chains etc., new/reconditioned/used secondhand spares.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Project Coordinator

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news