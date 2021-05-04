3D at Depth Acquires Hybrid AUV/ROV

Subsea laser LiDAR (SL) technology and 3D data visualization solutions specialist 3D at Depth Inc. has acquired Saab Sabertooth Hybrid AUV / ROV.

The company said that the multi-million-dollar investment will complement 3D at Depth's SL Subsea LiDAR laser technology systems and 3rd party geophysical equipment, giving the company "an impressive spread of integrity measurement equipment."

"The Hybrid AUV / ROV coupled with 3D at Depth's patented SL Subsea LiDAR laser with remote sensing technology adds an extra layer of measurement and repeatability. In addition to normal offshore integrity inspections, deploying a customized Sabertooth positions 3D at Depth firmly as a market leader and helps kick start the digital representation market at an affordable cost to owners and operators," said Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer at 3D at Depth.

"Fast and focused leak hunting is now possible while generating a detailed integrity review in a parallel vessel that also undertakes other operations (SIMOPS). Data harvesting from a vehicle with the agility of a Sabertooth during SIMOPS has been an ambition we have had as a business for some time. I'm excited to show this product because this is what 3D at Depth is about as a technology-focused business."

Transforming any vessel into a survey and inspection platform

Additionally, 3D at Depth said, the Hybrid AUV / ROV is equipped as a containerized spread to transform any vessel of opportunity into a survey and inspection platform in less than 18 hours.

"This allows deepwater assets and offshore wind operators to reduce their costs, risks, and carbon footprint by lowering offshore man-hours, chartering a DP1 or above vessel, and reducing shipping costs by using our containerized spread," the company said.

Manning continued, "We are also seeing requirements for inspection campaigns to now include LiDAR technology and the use of our SL Subsea LiDAR laser technology allows us to provide a fully integrated cost-effective path to our customers while maximizing vessel time (much faster than a normal work class ROV spread) on smaller footprint vessels thus reducing carbon emissions and cost."

"The 3,000 meters rated dual hull Hybrid AUV / ROV is a hovering supervised addition that takes full advantage of 3D at Depth's patented SL Subsea LiDAR laser with remote sensing technology," the company said

"This asset encompasses a tightly coupled class-leading inertial navigation package with fixed offsets to the sensor payload, which includes but is not limited to; 3D at Depth's SL3 LiDAR laser, Ultra-High Resolution multibeam echosounder, Sidescan sonar, multiple camera and light solutions, and a methane leak detection sensor. Additional sensors for level 2 inspections such as cathodic protection and flooded member detection are available as optional additions. Furthermore, the sensor payload is fully integrated with customized electronics and software that allows the Hybrid AUV / ROV to act as one tool, enable one set-up, and ultimately require one mobilization for multiple survey deliverables allowing for efficient and integrated operations," the company added.



