Design Work Starts on 'World First' Subsea Desalination Plant

Waterise has awarded Rosenberg Worley a contract for the detailed engineering of its concept for the production of clean freshwater based on subsea technology.

Leaning on its experience within subsea engineering and fabrication, the team aims to develop a solution for modularization, installation and operation.

Waterise’s desalination concept has the potential to meet increasing demand for clean freshwater around the world. It provides a deep-water solution using an energy efficient reverse osmosis filtration process. Each plant subsea module is expected to produce approximately 50,000 cu. m. of fresh water per day; enough to support a mid-to-large size city.



