Wednesday, November 24, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 24, 2021

Design Work Starts on 'World First' Subsea Desalination Plant

Design work on the world’s first subsea desalination plant has commenced at Rosenberg Worley in Stavanger, Norway. Image courtesy Rosenberg Worley

Design work on the world’s first subsea desalination plant has commenced at Rosenberg Worley in Stavanger, Norway. Image courtesy Rosenberg Worley

Waterise has awarded Rosenberg Worley a contract for the detailed engineering of its concept for the production of clean freshwater based on subsea technology.

Leaning on its experience within subsea engineering and fabrication, the team aims to develop a solution for modularization, installation and operation.

Waterise’s desalination concept has the potential to meet increasing demand for clean freshwater around the world. It provides a deep-water solution using an energy efficient reverse osmosis filtration process. Each plant subsea module is expected to produce approximately 50,000 cu. m. of fresh water per day; enough to support a mid-to-large size city.  

Related News

Rear Adm. Nancy Hann will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. Photo courtesy NOAA

Rear Admiral Hann Confirmed to NOAA Leadership Post

The U.S. Senate confirmed on Tuesday evening President Biden’s nomination of NOAA Rear Admiral Nancy Hann to lead the NOAA…

Pictured is Gillian Braver and Pete Shipton collecting a zooplankton net tow sample. Photo credit: Seth Danielson, chief scientist

Photo of the Day

On a cruise led by Seth Danielson (UAF/CFOS) and Jackie Grebmeier (UMCES), researchers are making measurements and conducting…

Image courtesy RE2 Robotics

RE2 Robotics wins US Navy ROV Manipulation Deal

RE2 Robotics received Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the U.S. Navy to develop a system that…

Image courtesy RDSEA

RDSEA "Pic of the Week": RDSEA Coastal MetOcean Hybrid

RDSEA Coastal MetOcean Hybrid; Surface Meteorology, water column currents (ADCP), turbidity, and density. Caribbean Sea, Moin, Costa Rica.

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Ocean Infinity Buys 10 New eWROVs In Saab Seaeye's Largest Ever ROV Order

Saab Seaeaye, a company building underwater remotely operated vehicles, has agreed to sell 10 of its newly launched electric…

Credit: OOS

Dutch Offshore Service Firm Designs Renewables-powered Semi-submersible Mussel Farm

OOS Group, a Dutch-based offshore services company, known to Offshore Engineer readers for its semi-submersible heavy lift…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RBR Ltd

RBR develops and markets submersible data loggers and sensors for water quality measurement. Our standard data logging instruments range from one to 24 channels, configured as a CTD, tide and wave, or multi-parameter (sensor) platforms.Specialty loggers are available…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news