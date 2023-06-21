Wednesday, June 21, 2023
 
New Wave Media

June 21, 2023

Marc van der Donck Receives 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award

IC-ENC Chairman Marc van der Donck (right) receiving the 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award from Rear Admiral Rhett Hatcher, UK National Hydrographer. Image courtesy UKHO

IC-ENC Chairman Marc van der Donck (right) receiving the 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award from Rear Admiral Rhett Hatcher, UK National Hydrographer. Image courtesy UKHO

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) presented Marc van der Donck, Retired Captain in the Netherlands Navy and Chairman of the International Center for Electronic Navigational Charts (IC-ENC), the 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award for services to international hydrography.

Captain Marc received the award on World Hydrography Day in a ceremony led by UK National Hydrographer Rear Admiral Rhett Hatcher at the UKHO’s office in Taunton, England. The 2022 presentation took place this year due to delays in awarding previous winners caused by Covid-19.
The 2022 award recognizes Capt Marc’s positive impact on hydrography since 2014, when he first attended the Meso-American and Caribbean Sea Hydrographic Commission’s (MACHC) Regional Hydrographic Council meetings (RHC).

Since then, Capt Marc – who as well as chairing the IC-ENC from 2016 was also National Hydrographer for the Netherlands Hydrographic Office – has helped improve data sharing between members of the MACHC, which he chaired for two years.

In 2016, 2018 and 2021, Capt Marc represented the Netherlands Navy at the North Sea Hydrographic Commission. He has attended Inter-Regional Coordination Committee meetings on behalf of the RHC, helping shape policy decisions for one of the International Hydrographic Organization’s key vehicles for progress, and contributed to strategic developments at the North Sea Hydrographic Commission.

Elsewhere, Capt Marc has led the Worldwide ENC Database Working Group through its transition from S57 Electronic Navigational Charts to WEND100 – the framework for globally consistent and high-quality nautical and hydrographic S-100 products. He has also contributed to Hydrographic Services and Standards Committee, Assembly and Council meetings.

Related News

Image courtesy TDI-Brooks/BOEM

TDI-Brooks Finalizes Report for Deepwater Atlantic Habitats II

TDI-Brooks International completed the final report for Contract M17PC00009, issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior…

An OTN Teledyne Webb Research Slocum glider. © Nicolas Winkler Photography,

Marine Telemetry: Shedding Light Below the Waves

Marine telemetry can help species conservation and management in a changing climateAn OTN Liquid Robotics Wave Glider. ©…

MTR100: The 2023 Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies…

Dr. Anya Waite leads Ocean Frontier Institute’s interdisciplinary marine research. © Odum Idika

Happy to be Blue

Dr. Anya Waite leads Ocean Frontier Institute’s interdisciplinary marine research.As published in the March/April edition…

In the 15-19 age group, the first-place winner is Boram Shim, a16-year old student in Norwood, New Jersey. Image Boram Shim/Courtesy Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation

Inspiring Ocean Conservation Through Art

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation announced the winners of the annual Science Without Borders Challenge, an…

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Slocum Glider Deployed from US Navy Helicopter

An undersea glider was launched from a U.S. Navy helicopter—in what is said to be the first successful autonomous undersea…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news