Thursday, February 16, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 16, 2023

Dutch Project to Grow Seaweed in Offshore Wind Farms Gets $1.6M from Amazon

©North Sea Farmers

©North Sea Farmers

Amazon.com has granted 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) to a Dutch project testing the viability of commercially growing seaweed in between turbines of offshore wind farms, the company and organizers said on Thursday. 

The project, led by the non-profit group North Sea Farmers, will also research the potential of using seaweed for carbon capture. 

Hundreds of thousands of hectares (acres) of the Dutch North Sea have been earmarked for wind parks as the government seeks to build 21 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 and will be closed for shipping. 

The spaces between the turbines will be mostly unused. 

Other projects are looking at the feasibility of operating floating solar panels between the turbines. 

The Amazon grant will be used to build a 10-hectare seaweed farm, called North Sea Farm 1, which organizers said would be finished by the end of 2023 and would produce about 6,000 kg of fresh seaweed annually.

($1 = 0.9339 euros) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Related News

©Floating Energy Allyance

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), comprising of BW Ideol, Elicio, and BayWa r.e., has appointed Ocean Infinity to carry out…

©MPS

Synthetic Tendons for MPS' Floating Wind Tension Leg Platform

Marine Power Systems is collaborating with cable manufacturer FibreMax to provide integrated floating foundation and tendon…

Credit: Jan Verhoog/MarineTraffic.com

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for Subsea Cable, Pipelines Protection

The UK defense ministry has acquired a subsea construction vessel that used to work in the offshore energy industry. The vessel…

Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer's CEO - Credit: Ocean Installer

Havfram Subsea Reclaims Ocean Installer Name after Offshore Wind Business Sold

Offshore construction company Havfram Subsea said Thursday it was taking back its Ocean Installer name.The company's subsea…

©Swift Anchors

Swift Anchors Looking to Expand Engineering Team

Swift Anchors, a UK-based company that develops anchoring solutions for the global offshore energy (floating wind, floating solar…

©Fugro

Fugro Wins Survey Deal for Gas Field Project Offshore Brunei

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro said Wednesday it had received a "sizeable" contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei, for…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Racing to the Bottom: Seabed Warfare Brings Threats, Opportunities

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news