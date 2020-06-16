 
New Wave Media

June 16, 2020

Eidesvik Equips Fleet with Energy Efficiency Software

Eidesvik Offshore has signed with Yxney Maritime for use of their Maress energy efficiency software - Credit: Eidesvik

Eidesvik Offshore has signed with Yxney Maritime for use of their Maress energy efficiency software - Credit: Eidesvik

The Norwegian offshore shipowner Eidesvik has signed a contract with Yxney Maritime for the use of Yxney's Maress energy efficiency software on its vessels, as a step towards further emissions reduction.

Maress is a cloud-based system using available data produced by the vessels to create insight and transparency about the fuel consumption and emissions from operations. 

As part of the agreement, the software will initially be deployed on six offshore vessels owned by Eidesvik.

"We are excited to add Eidesvik to the list of ship-owners using Maress. They´re known for constantly pushing the boundaries for more carbon efficient operations, and there is very good alignment between our two companies," says Yxney Chief Commercial Officer Sindre Bornstein.

The Eidesvik fleet has actively been used to test technologies such as LNG, batteries, as well as the recent announcement to install an ammonia-driven fuel cell system on one of the vessels.

"For us, innovation is mainly about the environment," Eidesvik Chief Operating Officer Jan Lodden said.

"With Maress we will strengthen our insight and ability to communicate with our stakeholders around our footprint and the energy saving initiatives we´re doing. Having the right digital solutions is a new way to stay ahead of the competition in a challenging market. Maress will help us do exactly that," he added.

Email

Related News

Join a webinar on June 17, 2020 for the global release of a major new market study on the depth, breadth and growth prospects of the Offshore Wind Market -- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UR5uY1boTOKdAAcAXDbR4g © zozulinskyi/AdobeStock

The Emerging U.S. Offshore Wind Industry in a Post-COVID-19 World

Join a webinar on June 17, 2020 for the global release of a major new market study on the depth, breadth and growth prospects…

© 3plusx/AdobeStock

Freight Planning… What About Offshore Wind…?

At the end of 2019 – December 27, to be exact – the US Department of Transportation, Office of the Secretary – filed a request…

(Image: Ocean Infinity)

Kongsberg's LARS for Ocean Infinity's Armada Robotic Ships

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has signed its first contract for its ROV launch & recovery system (LARS) specifically designed…

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet

Offshore installation and construction specialist Subsea 7 will cut 3000 jobs by 2021, and reduce its active vessel fleet…

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Hydroid, a familiar name in the Unmanned Underwater System defense market, was bought this year by Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

Image Credit: MacGregor

MacGregor's Gangways and Cranes for Edda Wind SOVs

Cargotec's MacGregor has secured orders to equip Edda Wind's new offshore wind service vessels, ordered from Spanish shipyards.Two…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

CODie maritime software

We are a German based international company, founded 1990 in the city of Potsdam, near Berlin. We server our customer globally with best maritime software. Our products are scale-able and are therefore suiting for all type of businesses like: shipping companies…
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Supervisory Marine Transportation Specialist

● U.S. Coast Guard (CG-122)

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news