Eidesvik Equips Fleet with Energy Efficiency Software

The Norwegian offshore shipowner Eidesvik has signed a contract with Yxney Maritime for the use of Yxney's Maress energy efficiency software on its vessels, as a step towards further emissions reduction.

Maress is a cloud-based system using available data produced by the vessels to create insight and transparency about the fuel consumption and emissions from operations.

As part of the agreement, the software will initially be deployed on six offshore vessels owned by Eidesvik.

"We are excited to add Eidesvik to the list of ship-owners using Maress. They´re known for constantly pushing the boundaries for more carbon efficient operations, and there is very good alignment between our two companies," says Yxney Chief Commercial Officer Sindre Bornstein.

The Eidesvik fleet has actively been used to test technologies such as LNG, batteries, as well as the recent announcement to install an ammonia-driven fuel cell system on one of the vessels.

"For us, innovation is mainly about the environment," Eidesvik Chief Operating Officer Jan Lodden said.

"With Maress we will strengthen our insight and ability to communicate with our stakeholders around our footprint and the energy saving initiatives we´re doing. Having the right digital solutions is a new way to stay ahead of the competition in a challenging market. Maress will help us do exactly that," he added.