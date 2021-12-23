Equinor Taps Blue Logic for Subsea Docking Stations

Subsea technology firm Blue Logic has been awarded a Frame Agreement by the Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor for the delivery of subsea docking stations, subsea equipment, and services.

"This is a big achievement and milestone for Blue Logic, and we look forward to a close and good relationship with Equinor," says managing director Stig Magnar Lura.

Blue Logic said that Equinor has been an important customer and partner for the company in the process of developing the Universal Subsea Docking and Charging Station as well as in many other development projects throughout the company's 11-year history.

"We feel that this award and milestone is a recognition of our work and effort through many years of cooperation. Equinor has always been a frontrunner and willing to put new technology and products into use," says Pål Angell Bergh, Market and Marketing Manager at Blue Logic AS.

"We feel that the Blue Logic open interface philosophy and strategy of standardizing subsea interfaces and products are well received and recognized by Equinor."

"This frame Agreement will contribute to effective execution of our proposals and projects going forward, delivering cost-efficient and environmentally friendly products and solutions," Blue Logic said.

Worth reminding, the company last year won theInnovation Award 2020 from Norway's ONS, for the development of an open-standard subsea docking station for underwater vehicles.