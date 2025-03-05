 
March 5, 2025

FET Inks Deal to Expand Shallow Water Ops

FET's Super Mowhawk II ROV, which will assist in river bed surveys. Credit: Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies' (FET) Subsea Product Line has signed a contract for the sale of an electric Sub Atlantic Super Mohawk II remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and Dynacon Launch and Recovery (LARS) system to a North American subsea organization. The ROV will be used for shallow water operations in the Northeastern United States, marking the company’s first sale for river bed assessments alongside offshore wind farm surveying.

FET’s Observation-Class ROV is known for its ability to operate in harsh environments and undertake a wide variety of underwater tasks. It provides high quality video for inspection work and has capabilities for running underslung tool packages such as tree valve torque tools, high pressure water jetting pumps and small hydraulic or electric manipulators.

FET’s Dynacon team specializes in the custom design and manufacture of winches, and launch and recovery systems. This specific model is designed to deploy, recover and store up to 3,300 meters of 25.4 mm diameter umbilical. Principal components include an A-Frame, ROV Winch with Standard Levelwind, Local Control Station and Electro-Hydraulic Power Unit on a single skid platform.  

Kevin Taylor, Vice president – Subsea Vehicles, said: “This contract represents a milestone, as river bed surveying is a new market for our ROVs and provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate our advanced capabilities in a challenging environment," said Kevin Taylor, Vice President—Subsea Vehicles. "We are proud to support our client’s mission with a cutting-edge vehicle and our LARS technologies, tailored for precise and efficient operations.

This latest contract represents a strategic step for FET, having already agreed contracts in 2024 to provide ROVs to the UK Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit, a North American ocean research facility, and AQUA Exploracion, a Mexican subsea organization.

