ExxonMobil Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in South America

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a large 3D seismic acquisition program for ExxonMobil Trinidad and Tobago Deepwater.

The deepwater survey offshore Trinidad and Tobago will cover approximately 6,000 square kilometers of full-fold area.

The acquisition is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to take around five months.

Shearwater’s streamer vessel Amazon Warrior will undertake the acquisition, utilising its multi-component Isometrix streamer technology.

The project is expected to deliver high-quality seismic data to support future planned exploration activities in the area.

