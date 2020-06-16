 
FarSounder Signs on NAVSEA UUV Project

FarSounder said Tuesday it has been selected as a subcontractor on a research and development project led by GMATEK Inc. This project is contracted by the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Program Executive Office - Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO-USC).

The research project will apply machine learning and deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) technology to identify solutions and develop a system to mitigate and compensate for sensor degradation on board unmanned surface and undersea vehicles (USV/UUV). GMATEK will include FarSounder’s newest product the Argos 350 among the sensors being utilized. The FarSounder team will contribute their knowledge, expertise and experience in sonar and related systems to supplement GMATEK’s development efforts.

“This project and others like it are imperative as the maritime world begins to enter this new territory of unmanned vessels,” said Cheryl M. Zimmerman, FarSounder CEO. “Our team is proud to contribute to this research and excited to do our part in keeping these vessels safe.”

The compact and lightweight  Argos 350 is a navigation tool for situational awareness for USV/UUVs. Being without a crew, they have an even higher risk of collision due to limitations with traditional navigation methods and technologies. This 3D FLS system allows the vessel to know in real-time what is ahead under the water before it's too late.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
