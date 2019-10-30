FarSounder Unveils 3D Forward-Looking Sonar

FarSounder has debuted a new sonar and a new name for its series of 3D forward-looking navigation sonars. With the company’s continued growth and focus on research and development, it was time to give the series a name and offer more alternatives. The new name is the Argos series and are now 3 models in the series. The latest model the Argos 350 will be revealed for the first time at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS).



This new sonar option has all the same applications and quality found in its other navigational sonars. It has been designed with a smaller and lighter transducer and will have a 350 meter range of detection. It is well-suited for mid-sized yachts from 18 - 40+ meters. As in its other two models the Argos 1000 and Argos 500, the design allows for an easy, fixed installation. The Argos 350 however offers another alternative as well. It can be connected to a hoist in a 10-inch diameter sea chest.

As the leader in 3D Forward Looking Sonar technology, FarSounder has kept the yachting community safe from shallows and in-water obstacles since 2005. In introducing the Argos 350 to this new market, these smaller vessels can now enjoy FarSounder’s 3D real-time software and navigate with confidence.









