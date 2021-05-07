 
New Wave Media

May 7, 2021

Finland-based Pipeline Inspection Firm Rocsole Wins Another OTC Award

Credit: Rocsole

Credit: Rocsole

Rocsole, a Finland-based developer of offshore pipeline inspection technology, has received an Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Spotlight on New Technology award for a system that inspects pipelines while allowing production to continue without interruption.

The award was given to Rocsole for its Deposition In-Line Inspection (DILI) system. DILI system uses a non-nuclear tomographic technology to inspect pipelines for deposition build-up thickness, type, and location.

This is Rocsole's second OTC Houston Spotlight award. The company was recognized last year for its Liquid In-Tank Inspection (LITI) product, being the first Finnish company that has ever won the award.

"Our aim is to innovate with impact. From our close dialogue and cooperation with energy companies, the DILI is key in enabling data insights for process pipelines rapidly to allow for data-centric operations with improved performance. Bringing value to our customers is key,” said Mika Tienhaara, chief executive officer of Rocsole.

DILI technology relies on electrical tomographic measurements to inspect deposit conditions in pipelines. A DILI sensor travels through a pipeline and collects comprehensive information on deposition build-up thickness, type, and location.

"This safe and non-invasive technology works in various process environments without a need for production interruption and enabling fast reporting of results with AI/ML-based data processing," the company said.

“Being rewarded the Spotlight on New Technology award second time in a row is a huge recognition for Rocsole’s technology and application development. We are happy to launch technologies that bring new understanding and insights on processes that have been hidden in the past,” said Arto Voutilainen, chief technology officer of Rocsole.

The Offshore Technology Conference will be held on 16-19 August at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

“The Offshore Technology Conference brings together the most advanced technologies in the offshore energy sector, and each year, we showcase the best of the best,” said Leigh Ann Runyan, Executive Director of the Offshore Technology Conference. “As a two-time small business winner of OTC’s Spotlight on New Technology Award, Rocsole continues to innovate with its high performance and significant impact on the energy industry.”

Related News

Credit; CGG

Seismic Data Firm CGG Launches Pollution Monitoring Solution

French firm CGG, best known for its seismic data services for oil and gas exploration, has now launched a maritime pollution…

Hermann Rosen, President of the ROSEN Group (on the left in the photo), at the handover of the funding decision by Norbert Brackmann, Coordinator of the German Government for the Maritime Industry (on the top right), to representatives of the nine participants of the CIAM project during an online event. Image: ROSEN Group

German Government Funds Autonomous Subsea Robotics System Development Project

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is providing 12 million Euros as part of the Maritime Research…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

Photo courtesy Glosten © 2021 MBARI

Glosten to Design, Freire Shipyard to Build MBARI's New Research Vessel

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) is embarking on a new chapter in its ocean research with the construction…

Credit; Novige (File Photo)

Swedish Wave Energy Tech Developer Attracts Funding

Swedish wave energy technology developer Novige AB has received funding from the Swedish Energy Agency for its NoviOcean…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, MMT Tapped for Seabed Mapping Work at Danish Wind Energy Hub in North Sea

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Sweden's MMT have won contracts with the Danish grid operator Energinet, to carry out…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

PCB Piezotronics - Aerospace and Defense

PCB Piezotronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of vibration, pressure, force, torque, load, strain sensors and microphones, as well as the pioneer of ICP® technology. This instrumentation is used for test, measurement, monitoring, and control requirements in automotive…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news