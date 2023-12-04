Monday, December 4, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2023

UK, Finland, Estonia Practice Subsea Infrastructure Protection in Baltic Sea

(Photo: Estonia Ministry of Defense)

(Photo: Estonia Ministry of Defense)

The navies of Britain, Finland and Estonia were practising subsea infrastructure protection in the Baltic Sea region on Monday together with the Finnish Border Guard, Finland's Defence Forces said in a statement.

In early October a gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland was damaged along with three telecommunications cables in the area, which is known for its dense seabed infrastructure.

Finland and Estonia suspect the gas pipeline and cable incidents are linked, and believe a Hong Kong-flagged container carrier caused the damage by dragging its anchor along the seabed. China has said it is willing to provide necessary information in accordance with international law.

The aim of the joint exercise, which continues on Tuesday, is to develop capabilities for the surveillance and protection of undersea infrastructure and to repel subsea military threats, Finland said.

"After the Balticconnector incident, many countries of the Baltic Sea region have increased their cooperation and their own national maritime surveillance operations," Commodore Janne Huusko of the Finnish Defence Command said.

All three participants are members of the NATO military alliance but the exercise is taking place under their Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defence cooperation, which encompasses the Nordic and Baltic states, the Netherlands and Britain.

Britain said on Thursday it would send seven Royal Navy ships and a maritime patrol aircraft to take part in JEF patrols in the region in December.

In October, Britain had said it planned to step up its military presence in Northern Europe, including deploying 20,000 troops to the region next year, to help protect critical infrastructure at a time of growing concern over Russian sabotage.

The Baltic Sea was also the scene last year of the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Germany, which investigators say were deliberately blown up, although they have not yet named a suspect.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Related News

(Photo: Schmidt Ocean Institute)

Massive Seamount Discovered in Waters Off Guatemala

Seafloor mapping during a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition has revealed an underwater mountain twice as high as the Burj Khalifa…

Credit: Oi24

Discover the Future of Ocean Tech: Oi24 Event Registration Now Live

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have invited attendees to discover, connect, and learn, revealing…

Credit:FET

UK Ministry of Defence Selects FET's ROV to Enhance Salvage Operations

Forum Energy Technologies said Thursday it had secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations…

Credit: Kraken Robotics (file image)

Kraken Robotics Supplies High-Resolution Seabed Mapping Sonar Solution to Australian Navy

Canadian marine robotics company Kraken Robotics said Monday it had supplied high-resolution seabed mapping sonar equipment…

Credit: Shanghai Electric

First of a Kind Offshore Renewable Energy Hybrid Project Unveiled in China

The world's first offshore renewable energy project, combining floating wind power and deep-sea aquaculture, has been completed in China…

(Photo: Bollinger Shipyards)

US Navy Taps Bollinger to Build Four More Mine Countermeasure USVs

The U.S. Navy has awarded Bollinger Shipyards a contract to build four additional Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vessels (MCM USV).

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Wiper

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news