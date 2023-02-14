Tuesday, February 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 14, 2023

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

©Floating Energy Allyance

©Floating Energy Allyance

Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), comprising of BW Ideol, Elicio, and BayWa r.e., has appointed Ocean Infinity to carry out an initial geophysical and geotechnical site investigation at its Buchan floating offshore wind project, 75 km to the northeast of Fraserburgh, Scotland.

The Floating Energy Allyance last year secured the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with an approximate capacity of 1GW off the northeast coast of Scotland through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round.

Ocean Infinity, the company that will be conducting survey, is a specialized survey firm using innovative survey and seabed data acquisition technologies to undertake seabed surveys.

Alasdair MacLeod, Project Director of Buchan Offshore Wind, said: "We are delighted to work with an innovative team of technology and data specialists such as Ocean Infinity. Acquiring seabed data represents an essential part within the project development process and we look forward to engaging with our local stakeholders throughout the survey campaign.”

Nills Ingvarson, Chief Commercial Officer of Ocean Infinity, said: "At Ocean Infinity, we are committed to contributing to a more sustainable future and as such, are delighted to have been chosen by Floating Energy Allyance to support on the Buchan Offshore Wind project. 

"We’re very proud that our advanced survey and seabed data acquisition technologies will play a significant role in the design and assessment process of this pioneering energy infrastructure; providing the data needed to ensure an environmentally conscious, successful development.”

Related News

© BINGJHEN/AdobeStock

Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab

Vietnam is in talks with Singapore's Sembcorp to build a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, the…

©Chevron - File image

Chevron Taps ABL for MWS at Jansz-Io Compression Project in Australia

Chevron Australia has hired ABL Group (ABL) to do marine warranty surveys (MWS) for the Jansz-Io Compression project off…

©MPS

Synthetic Tendons for MPS' Floating Wind Tension Leg Platform

Marine Power Systems is collaborating with cable manufacturer FibreMax to provide integrated floating foundation and tendon…

Image courtesy The Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Dauphin Island Sea Lab Opens Water-based Research Facility

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) announced the recent completion of its newest research facility- a multi-stressor wet lab.

Credit: Rovco

Rovco Expands Offshore Capabilities with Glomar Supporter Charter

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has signed a three-year charter with Glomar Offshoreof the multipurpose support vessel…

©Fugro

Fugro Wins Survey Deal for Gas Field Project Offshore Brunei

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro said Wednesday it had received a "sizeable" contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei, for…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Racing to the Bottom: Seabed Warfare Brings Threats, Opportunities

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news