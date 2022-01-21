 
New Wave Media

January 21, 2022

Fugro's Augmented Reality Camera to Assist with Sepetiba FPSO Mooring

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Danish offshore vessel operator Maersk Supply Service has awarded Dutch geodata specialist Fugro a subsea survey and positioning contract to support the installation of an anchoring system for the Sepetiba FPSO in Petrobras deepwater Mero 2 project, offshore Brazil.

Fugro said Thursday that the operations were scheduled to begin in Q1 2022 and last about four months. 

For the project, Fugro plans to use its QuickVision augmented reality camera, a touchless, vision-based approach proven in Petrobras’ Mero 1 deepwater project in 2021.

"QuickVision is part of Fugro’s strategy to make offshore operations safer, more efficient and more sustainable. Integrated with Fugro’s Starfix navigation suite, the camera system eliminates the need for staff to mount sensors on subsea assets, which in turn reduces offshore personnel needs, vessel time and carbon emissions," Fugro said.

For the Mero 2 project, Fugro will use the technology to help guide the installation of 24 subsea torpedo piles and mooring lines, as well as to support real-time positioning for additional subsea installation and construction activities.

John Chatten, Business Development Manager for Fugro’s marine operations in Brazil stated, “We are delighted to be working with Maersk Supply Service on their Mero 2 project for Petrobras following the successful deployment of our QuickVision technology on the Mero 1 project. It is Fugro’s goal to be the partner of choice for subsea services, delivering innovative solutions for complex installation and construction projects that contribute to the responsible development of Brazil’s energy assets.”

Mero 1 and Mero 2 projects are part of the Mero field under Libra Consortium responsibility, in which Petrobras is the operator (40 %) with the following partners: Shell Brasil (20 %), TotalEnergies (20 %), CNODC (10 %) and CNOOC Limited (10 %), together with state-owned company Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA – as the manager of the production sharing contract.

The Sepetiba FPSO, to be delivered by SBM Offshore, will have a processing capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day, a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, an associated gas treatment capacity of 12 million standard cubic meters per day, and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil. The FPSO will be spread moored in approximately 2,000 meters water depth.

The unit will be built under SBM’s Fast4Ward program, which incorporates a newbuild, multi-purpose hull combined with several standardized topsides modules, and is expected to be delivered in 2022.


Related News

Credit: Fugro

Denmark’s Energy Islands: Fugro Wins Cable Route Survey Deal

Dutch offshore survey specialist Fugro has won a contract with Danish grid operator Energinet in relation to the Energy Island…

From left: Bernt Rogne, Sverre Olav Farstad and Øystein Tvedt. By: Morten Hjertø/Tau Tech; Copyright: Tau Tech

Tau Tech Raises $34.4m for Sustainable Seabed-Harvesting Tech

Through a five-year research project, Norway's Tau Tech has developed a technology that reportedly enables sustainable seafood…

EC-OG's Subsea Battery For "World-first" Autonomous Offshore Power Trials in Hawaii

Aberdeen-based subsea battery developer EC-OG has made the first commercial delivery of its Halo subsea battery storage system.

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person…

TwinWay - Credit: DNV

DNV: Hexicon's TwinWay Floating Wind Concept Feasible for Further Development

Energy expert and assurance provider DNV has provided Swedish floating wind tech firm Hexicon with a Statement of Feasibility…

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms

Swarm behavior of underwater vehicles has long been on the wish list. Couple that with collecting seismic data and you have an interesting challenge.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Innovatum Ltd

SMARTRAK complete cable and pipeline tracking systems for all ferrous-containing products , "dead" or "live". Customized Underwater Cable and Pipeline survey including Personnel, ROV; Towed Sled ; data Processing. UXO survey; Route Clearance; object and wreck location.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Director of Supply Chain Management / Directeur de la gestion de la chaîne d’approvisionnement

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news