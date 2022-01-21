Fugro's Augmented Reality Camera to Assist with Sepetiba FPSO Mooring

Danish offshore vessel operator Maersk Supply Service has awarded Dutch geodata specialist Fugro a subsea survey and positioning contract to support the installation of an anchoring system for the Sepetiba FPSO in Petrobras deepwater Mero 2 project, offshore Brazil.

Fugro said Thursday that the operations were scheduled to begin in Q1 2022 and last about four months.

For the project, Fugro plans to use its QuickVision augmented reality camera, a touchless, vision-based approach proven in Petrobras’ Mero 1 deepwater project in 2021.

"QuickVision is part of Fugro’s strategy to make offshore operations safer, more efficient and more sustainable. Integrated with Fugro’s Starfix navigation suite, the camera system eliminates the need for staff to mount sensors on subsea assets, which in turn reduces offshore personnel needs, vessel time and carbon emissions," Fugro said.

For the Mero 2 project, Fugro will use the technology to help guide the installation of 24 subsea torpedo piles and mooring lines, as well as to support real-time positioning for additional subsea installation and construction activities.

John Chatten, Business Development Manager for Fugro’s marine operations in Brazil stated, “We are delighted to be working with Maersk Supply Service on their Mero 2 project for Petrobras following the successful deployment of our QuickVision technology on the Mero 1 project. It is Fugro’s goal to be the partner of choice for subsea services, delivering innovative solutions for complex installation and construction projects that contribute to the responsible development of Brazil’s energy assets.”

Mero 1 and Mero 2 projects are part of the Mero field under Libra Consortium responsibility, in which Petrobras is the operator (40 %) with the following partners: Shell Brasil (20 %), TotalEnergies (20 %), CNODC (10 %) and CNOOC Limited (10 %), together with state-owned company Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA – as the manager of the production sharing contract.

The Sepetiba FPSO, to be delivered by SBM Offshore, will have a processing capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day, a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, an associated gas treatment capacity of 12 million standard cubic meters per day, and a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil. The FPSO will be spread moored in approximately 2,000 meters water depth.

The unit will be built under SBM’s Fast4Ward program, which incorporates a newbuild, multi-purpose hull combined with several standardized topsides modules, and is expected to be delivered in 2022.



