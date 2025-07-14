Fugro, Esri Join Forces for Climate Resilience

Fugro has entered into a strategic collaboration with Esri, a geographic information system (GIS) software specialist, to provide integrated geospatial solutions that empower climate resilience decision-making and sustainable development.

Initially, the joint effort will focus on tackling the environmental challenges of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), starting with SIDS in the Caribbean.

Nearly 22 million people in SIDS live less than six meters above sea level, placing communities and infrastructures at high risk from coastal hazards. Yet, data gaps remain a major barrier.

Many countries don’t have access to timely, user-friendly, and coordinated environmental data systems, especially at the land-sea interface. Fugro and Esri are helping SIDS confront urgent coastal and marine threats while building the foundation for long-term resilience and sustainable development.

The collaboration will combine Esri’s GIS software - the mapping and location intelligence platform, with Fugro’s capabilities in satellite Earth observation, high-resolution surveys, in situ measurements, and predictive modelling, to deliver end-to-end geospatial solutions.

Central to this integration is Fugro’s VirGeo platform, which will serve as the core system for managing and analyzing geo-data. Together, these technologies will provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights to support smarter, faster, and more resilient planning to face their challenges.

The integrated solutions from Fugro and Esri are designed to be scalable and also adaptable to other sectors and regions. These could include offshore wind, maritime security, sustainable infrastructure, and nature conservation.

“Partnering with Esri reinforces our shared vision: transforming geospatial intelligence into meaningful impact. By uniting Fugro’s Geo-data expertise with Esri’s renowned GIS technology, we’re equipping island nations with the tools to navigate climate risks and shape a more resilient, sustainable future,” said Mark Heine, CEO Fugro.