March 1, 2024

Fugro and PlanBlue Partner to Advance Habitat Mapping Technology

(Photo: Fugro)

(Photo: Fugro)

Fugro and PlanBlue are teaming up to advance habitat mapping technology as the companies work to integrate new mapping technology and digital solutions within Fugro's existing systems.

The partners say their aim is to enhance and broaden Fugro's hydrographic solutions by incorporating cutting-edge technology such as advanced imaging and AI-based processing and deploying it across different platforms like remote and autonomous underwater vehicles. This collaboration targets the improvement of habitat mapping solutions, systematically studying and documenting the characteristics and distribution of critical marine ecosystems such as seagrass and corals. Habitat mapping helps in understanding their ecological importance, assessing their condition, monitoring changes over time, and informing conservation and management efforts.

Roughly 75% of the ocean floor remains unexplored, and even parts that have been explored lack detailed information, especially regarding the ocean's impact on climate and food security. The development of this new capability aims to improve the speed, accuracy, and scope of underwater mapping, leading to better decisions for ocean conservation and use, the partners said.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings," said Dr. Marco Filippone, Fugro’s Solution Director for Ocean Science and Hydrography. "By integrating PlanBlue's advanced technology and analytics, we aim to lead the industry in providing innovative solutions that positively impact the environment and various sectors."

“This partnership is a great opportunity to scale our business operations and data products and have a growing impact on coastal resilience,” commented Dr. Hannah Brocke, Co-founder and CSO at PlanBlue. “Accelerating the collection of insights about marine habitats is essential for meaningful policy decisions in the blue economy. Through this partnership we strengthen our contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and global initiatives like the UN Decade of Ocean Science and Seabed 2030.”

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
