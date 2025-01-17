 
January 17, 2025

New Funding to Advance Hull Cleaning and Inspection Robot Deployment

Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC) is participating in a $940K Amphibian UWILD Remote Robotic Platform Project.

The robot is expected increase the speed and accuracy of ship hull inspections and reduce the risks associated with diving crews.

The project will allow Marine Thinking to develop a Launch and Recovery System (LARS) for Innvotek’s Amphibian “Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Dry-docking” (UWILD) solution.

Marine Thinking’s LARS will feature remote control capabilities and ensure efficient and safe deployment and retrieval of the Amphibian robot.  

Amphibian UWILD will offer hull cleaning and inspections that cover large areas, operating above and below the waterline and able to access confined spaces that are difficult for divers, allowing pinpoint location of defects and giving more data to perform accurate predictive maintenance analysis.

The project is led by Halifax, NS-based Marine Thinking, in partnership with Innvotek and Innovate UK, both in London, England. Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is investing $330, 560 with the balance of funding coming from project partners.



