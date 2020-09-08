 
New Wave Media

September 8, 2020

Gallery: Wreckage of Major German World War Two Warship Discovered Off Norway

  • Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett Credit: Statnett
  • Credit: Statnett Credit: Statnett

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle, Norwegian power grid operator Statnett and a maritime archaeologist said.

Identified this year from images and sonar scans of its hull and of details such as the position of gun turrets, the cruiser Karlsruhe was first detected in 2017 just 15 meters (50 feet) from a subsea power cable that has been operating since 1977.

Built in the 1920s, the ship was later fitted with a Nazi-era swastika that was also captured in subsea images taken by Statnett and its partners, and first televised by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

The 174-meter vessel, part of the German force that invaded Norway in April 1940, was struck by a British submarine torpedo shortly after starting its return voyage from the southern Norwegian port of Kristiansand.

The ship's crew subsequently evacuated and the vessel was finally sunk by the Germans themselves, resting upright on the seabed at a depth of 490 meters, some 13 nautical miles (24 kilometers) off the coast.

"You can find Karlsruhe's fate in history books, but no one has known exactly where the ship sunk," Norwegian Maritime Museum archaeologist and researcher Frode Kvaloe said.

Statnett said its subsea power cable, which connects Norway with Denmark, would have been laid further away from the wreckage if its location had been known at the time of construction.

The Apr. 9, 1940, attack marked the start of the Nazi invasion of Norway, forcing the government and the king to flee to Britain, where they were exiled until Germany's capitulation in 1945. 

(Editing by Terje Solsvik and Peter Graff)

Email

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Christine Spiten, Nor-Shipping’s latest #ACTION hero, is profiled here, explaining how she left Blueye for the WWF and a…

One of VUVI AS's ROVs. (Image: DNV GL)

"World First": Remote In-water Ship Surveys via ROV

As COVID-19 continues to challenge many business plans and practices, the advent of remote inspection techniques is growing in popularity.

The Ocean Cleanup founder & CEO Boyen Slat on the Interceptor 002 in Klang River, Malaysia © The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean's Microplastics Mess: Technology & Technique to Identify & Clean Up

The science and technology surrounding discovery, mitigation and clean-up of microplastics in the world’s environment makes…

Graham Hawkes, pioneering marine engineer, owner of HAWX Open Ocean, LLC, inventor of SeaRocket. © Julie Silverman

Ocean Influencer: Graham Hawkes, HAWX Open Ocean

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Graham Hawkes a subsea innovator…

Manganese nodules on the Atlantic Ocean floor off the southeastern United States, discovered in 2019 during the Deep Sea Ventures pilot test. (Photo: NOAA)

Subsea Mining: The Race is On, But Effects are Unclear

Mining the ocean floor for submerged minerals is a little-known, experimental industry. But soon it will take place on the deep seabed…

Jason Gillham (left) and Chris Gilson with one of 2G Robotic’s latest RECON line of payloads for light, modular AUVs.

Founding CEO Gillham Steps Down at 2G Robotics

Jason Gillham, founding Chief Executive Officer of underwater laser scanner and imaging systems specialist, 2G Robotics,…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

WILSEALAND LTD

WILSEALAND LTD is a young but efficient company with all its abilities put in place to survive existing companies as far as ship services and maintenance as well as health, safety and environment are concern. In addition, we are uplarged to assist you stay in good health by keeping your environment tidy and safe…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news