Tuesday, March 21, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 20, 2023

GEOxyz Opens US Office

(File photo: GEOxyz)

(File photo: GEOxyz)

Belgium-based offshore survey services provider GEOxyz announced it has opened its first office in the United States, located in New Brunswick, N.J., as it expands to serve the offshore wind energy industry on the U.S. East Coast

"The renewable energy industry in the U.S. is an important market in full expansion and we are thrilled to establish a presence here," said Patrick Reyntjens, CEO of GEOxyz. "We have extensive experience in offshore surveying and we are eager to provide our services to support the development of new offshore wind farms on the East Coast."

The new office will serve as GEOxyz's US headquarters and will be led by vice president U.S., Douglas Forbes, and director U.S., Leeron Tagger. The office will enable GEOxyz to provide its survey services closer to clients working in the U.S. region and establishing new connections with local representatives.

Related News

Credit: The Philippines Coast Guard

Philippines Finds Sunken Fuel Tanker 3 Weeks after Spill

A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan…

©Argeo

Argeo to Use Uncrewed Vessel for Stromar Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Norwegian offshore survey company Argeo has signed a survey contract with Stromar, a consortium of Ørsted, Renantis, and…

©BlueFloat Energy

BlueFloat Energy Deploys LiDAR for 1GW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Floating offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy said Thursday that its 1GW  ‘Winds of September’ floating wind project…

©NKT

NKT Secures Record-breaking High-Voltage Power Cable Deals in Dutch North Sea

Offshore cable firm NKT has secured three turnkey high-voltage power cable projects for the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek offshore…

©Dominion Energy (File Photo)

Luna Innovations' Monitoring Services for Largest Offshore Wind Project in US

Optical technology specialist Luna Innovations will provide monitoring services for what will become the largest offshore…

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news