Tuesday, August 1, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 31, 2023

Thai Oil Giant Joins for Renewable Subsea Power Project in Scotland

Credit: Mocean Energy

Credit: Mocean Energy

Thailand’s state oil and gas company, PTTEP, has joined the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) collaborative project, which is intended to prove the concept of powering subsea equipment with wave power and intelligent subsea energy storage.

The £2 million demonstrator initiative, which has taken to the seas in the north of Scotland, has connected the Blue X wave energy converter – built by Edinburgh company Mocean Energy – with a Halo underwater battery developed by Aberdeen intelligent energy management specialists Verlume.

The fully operational project, which is in situ off the coast of Orkney, aims to show how green technologies can be combined to provide reliable low carbon power and communications to subsea equipment, offering a cost-effective alternative to umbilical cables, which are carbon intensive with long lead times to procure and install.

PTTEP is the Thai national petroleum exploration and production company and operates in numerous countries worldwide. The business has a stated ambition to build readiness for the energy transition and to explore opportunities in renewable energy.

PTTEP will now join project leads Mocean Energy and Verlume to become consortium partners alongside Baker Hughes, Serica Energy, Harbour Energy, Transmark Subsea, and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

Joining RSP will provide PTTEP access to all data and results of the test program, which is taking place at a site 5 kilometers east of the Orkney Mainland. PTTEP will also be able to offer input to test plans and will be provided with a feasibility assessment of the use of RSP technology at a location of their choice.

“This inward investment underlines the international interest in the potential of our combined technologies,” said Ian Crossland, Commercial Director at Mocean Energy. 

“Scotland has a long track record in subsea excellence and is the global leader in wave technology development, and we are delighted that PTTEP has decided to come on board.”

Andy Martin, Chief Commercial Officer at Verlume added: “The Renewables for Subsea Power project is a solution which can help decarbonise operations in many locations across the world and the further expansion of the project consortium is a concrete example of international demand.

“We look forward to receiving PTTEP’s input and insights and to working closely with them alongside the consortium members to further explore our energy transition enabling technologies.”

Bundit Pattanasak, Senior Vice President, Technology Management Division from PTTEP said“We are pleased to be joining this collaborative venture at such an exciting moment where we can learn lessons alongside our new partners and also share in the project’s success. PTTEP is committed to Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions goal in 2050 and one of the initiatives is to maximize the use of renewable energy in our operations. We can see the potential of the RSP project that will support us to achieve the decarbonization target.”

The Orkney deployment is the third phase of the Renewables for Subsea Power project. In 2021, the consortium invested £1.6 million into phase two of the programme – which saw the successful integration of the core technologies in an onshore test environment at Verlume’s operations facility in Aberdeen.

In 2021, Mocean Energy’s Blue X prototype underwent a program of rigorous at-sea testing at the European Marine Energy Centre’s Scapa Flow test site in Orkney where they generated the first power and gathered significant data on machine performance and operation, the companies involved said.


Related News

Credit: Benthic

Benthic Completes Site Investigation for Baltic Sea Wind Farm Projects in Poland

Benthic, a Geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, said Wednesday it had recently completed a site investigation…

Credit:JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

Halliburton, Baker Hughes Beat Profit Estimates as International Demand Offsets Weak N. America

Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday on the back of strong demand…

Ricci Boston - Credit: Global Underwater Hub

Global Underwater Hub Appoints New Regional Manager

Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the UK-based trade and development body representing the UK’s underwater industry has appointed…

Nexans Aurora - File photo: Nexans

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has been awarded a major contract valued at €1.43 billion for the section of the EuroAsia…

©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Germany Tells UN: Nord Stream Inquiry Found Subsea Explosive Traces on Yacht

Germany found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that it suspects "may have been used to transport…

USS Ommaney Bay (CVE-79) (Photo: Naval History and Heritage Command)

Wreck Site Identified as WWII Carrier USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79)

Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site as USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79) July 10. While operating in the Sulu Sea…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Latest Advancement in Deep Ocean Survey Vehicles — Teledyne Gavia’s SeaRaptor AUV
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news