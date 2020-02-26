Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Dutch offshore equipment and vessel builder Royal IHC has secured a contract with Global Marine Group to design and delivery of an integrated power cable lay spread.

The equipment will be installed on its newly chartered vessel, Normand Clipper, which Global Marine has chartered from Solstad Offshore.

The spread to be supplied by Royal IHC is optimized for inter-array cable lay and includes a patented quadrant handling system for second-end deployment operations, Royal IHC said.

The equipment also includes IHC’s 15Te break-back tensioners and an overarching control system.

"This integrates the control of the carousel, tensioners and quadrant handling system, which will enhance efficiency by reducing the required number of operators," the Dutch company explained Tuesday.















(Photo: Global Offshore)

Furthermore, the modular design of the spread enables rapid mobilization and demobilization.

"This allows for greater versatility with regard to the type of contracts the vessel can carry out, ensuring flexibility for future operations. Together with KCI, its independent engineering subsidiary, IHC will provide the equipment within an accelerated delivery period. The tensioners will be provided on a long-term charter agreement from IHC’s base in Newcastle," Royal IHC said.

The vessel is expected to enter services in the first quarter of 2020.

Martyn Drye, Director of Engineering Director at Global Marine Group said: "This is a significant new asset for our Global Offshore business, allowing us to increase our capability and capacity to deliver well-engineered solutions for our customers. Royal IHC is the ideal partner to deliver the cable array deck spread, with their unique ability to supply new and existing equipment as a turnkey package in a short timescale.

The fully integrated control system, with active heave compensation, ensures that we will maximize our installation capability and protect our customer cables effectively.”