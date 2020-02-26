 
New Wave Media

February 26, 2020

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Credit: Royal IHC

Credit: Royal IHC

Dutch offshore equipment and vessel builder Royal IHC has secured a contract with Global Marine Group to design and delivery of an integrated power cable lay spread.

The equipment will be installed on its newly chartered vessel, Normand Clipper, which Global Marine has chartered from Solstad Offshore.

The spread to be supplied by Royal IHC is optimized for inter-array cable lay and includes a patented quadrant handling system for second-end deployment operations, Royal IHC said.

The equipment also includes IHC’s 15Te break-back tensioners and an overarching control system.

"This integrates the control of the carousel, tensioners and quadrant handling system, which will enhance efficiency by reducing the required number of operators,"  the Dutch company explained Tuesday.





 
(Photo: Global Offshore)

Furthermore, the modular design of the spread enables rapid mobilization and demobilization.

"This allows for greater versatility with regard to the type of contracts the vessel can carry out, ensuring flexibility for future operations. Together with KCI, its independent engineering subsidiary, IHC will provide the equipment within an accelerated delivery period. The tensioners will be provided on a long-term charter agreement from IHC’s base in Newcastle," Royal IHC said.

The vessel is expected to enter services in the first quarter of 2020. 

Martyn Drye, Director of Engineering Director at Global Marine Group said: "This is a significant new asset for our Global Offshore business, allowing us to increase our capability and capacity to deliver well-engineered solutions for our customers. Royal IHC is the ideal partner to deliver the cable array deck spread, with their unique ability to supply new and existing equipment as a turnkey package in a short timescale. 

The fully integrated control system, with active heave compensation, ensures that we will maximize our installation capability and protect our customer cables effectively.”

Global Marine GroupRoyal IHCSolstad Offshore
Email

Related News

Chris Pearson (Photo: RGU)

Pearson to Lead National Subsea Center

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has appointed Chris Pearson as Director for the National Subsea Center (NSC), tasked with…

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today (Friday, February 7…

Dr Phil Anderson and his kayak. Photo from SAMS.

@ SAMS, Science + Autonomy = Answers

Few sea and ocean-related research projects today do not involve some form of underwater robotic or marine autonomous system.

(Image: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity said it has launched a new marine technology and data…

Johan Sverdrup subsea layout (Image: Equinor)

Uptick for Subsea Tree Installs Coming

Increasing activity, led by scaled down, accelerated projects and subsea tiebacks is helping drive an increasing business in the subsea industry.

Map by BHP

BHP Taps DORIS for Trion Work

BHP has hired engineering company DORIS for the engineering services for the SURF and export pipeline scopes of work of the…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news