 
New Wave Media

August 24, 2021

BV Grants 'First Ever' AiP for Offshore Floating Solar Tech

Credit. BV

Credit. BV

Testing, inspection, and certification firm Bureau Veritas (BV) has granted its  Approval in Principle (AiP) to Dutch renewable energy company SolarDuck for its offshore floating solar solution King Eider. 

"This is the first time such an approval has been granted to an offshore floating solar technology, marking the beginning of a new era for this form of renewable energy," BV said.

Launched in April, SolarDuck’s first pilot ‘King Eider’ consists of four triangular-shaped units, which are mounted by 156 solar panels and deliver a combined electrical output of 64 kWp to the grid. The project was deployed in IJzendoorn, in the Netherlands. 

The structure holds the solar panels more than three meters above water level. The platform is designed to handle coastal sea conditions and hurricane-force winds. It is also optimized for offshore sites in estuaries, natural harbors, as well as near-shore sites.
Bureau Veritas said it was involved in the project from the design stage. 

The AiP covers the design methodology of the unit’s structure and validates the relevant parts against guidance note NI631 on the Certification Scheme for Marine Renewable Energy Technologies, and NI572 on the Classification and certification of floating offshore wind turbines. These guidance notes provide the requirements to certify novel marine renewable energy technologies.  

Related News

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

Load-out of pump station at OneSubsea, Horsøy near Bergen. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold & Audun Skadberg / Equinor ASA)

Brownfield Boost: Vigdis Gets a Subsea (Pump) Lift

The Vigdis subsea field in the North Sea has produced oil via the Snorre field for 24 years, and when it came on stream in 1997…

© pixone3d/AdobeStock

Will Your Company Make the "MTR100"?

The 16th Annual MTR100 is Marine Technology Reporter's annual ranking of the top 100 people, companies, technologies and concepts in the subsea world.

In July, Allseas’ ‘Hidden Gem’ heads to Tenerife for drydock modifications ahead of a collector “wet-test” in the Atlantic at the end of 2021 and the official start of pilot mining tests in the Pacific, 1200 nautical miles west of Mexico, in 2022. Photo from Allseas.

Subsea Mining: All Eyes on Marine Minerals Offshore Norway

Marine minerals are coming under sharp focus offshore Norway. Analysts suggest it could be a $20 billion annual revenue industry by 2050…

ANYBotix’ ANYmal C legged robot took its first steps offshore on Petronas’ Dulang C platform, Malaysia. Photos from ANYBotix.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers; Charles, Eddie, ANYMal & Spot

Within the last 12 months, a series of significant steps have been made in the world of offshore robotics; a number of legged…

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Subsea UK is embarking on a new adventure as The Global Underwater Hub, a new organization with already nearly $18 million in funding.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RTSYS

We provide embedded acoustic products in the environmental research, surveying & monitoring areasEASDA14 - Versatile multi-hydrophone recorder, easy to use with high level of performances. INSEA is a high frequency acoustic velocimeter, suitable for laboratory measurements and in situ investigation.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Portable, Shallow-water Tracking System

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

American Waterways Operators: Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami

Chief Engineer (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news