Greensea Continues to Grow, Gill Joins Team

Sunnyvale, CA Native Karnveer Gill is Passionate about Algorithm Design and New Technology Development

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the open architecture robotics platform for the marine industry, has hired Karnveer Gill, Junior Robotics Engineer, to help advance OPENSEA’s software tools and applications. Karnveer received his electrical engineering Bachelor of Science degree from San Francisco State University where he worked as a mechatronics teaching assistant as well as a research assistant in the Control for Automation and Rehabilitation Robotics Lab.

Gill cited Greensea’s drive to advance technology as his reason for joining the organization, “There is a constant pursuit of new technologies. We have awesome skills and assets and we pair that with other people’s technologies. One of my favorite examples is the RNAV2 navigation and control system. You take Greensea’s RNAV2 system, add it to the STIDD Diver Propulsion Device (DPD), and it becomes an underwater smart car for special operation forces (SOF).”

“Karnveer has excellent skills," said James Truman, VP of Engineering, Greensea. "His first project was to develop a compass calibration application. He did a nice job on the algorithm and the application quickly became a part of the OPENSEA system.” Karnveer pointed out, “I love data analysis, so it was fun to get the logs, process them, and figure out what’s useful. And, I really like doing algorithm design. It wasn’t a hard algorithm, but I was able to learn some new tools while writing the code.”