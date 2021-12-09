Greensea Forms Dedicated User Interface Team

Richmond, Vt.-based Greensea Systems, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open architecture software platform for the marine industry, said it has formed a user interface team dedicated to making its flagship user interface Workspace more streamlined and operator focused.

"To support its mission to develop technology that improves the relationship between operators and robots, Greensea has invested in the creation of a new development team focused entirely on improving the operator experience within Workspace," the company said it a press release.

Veteran Greensea developer Brian Crist has been tapped as engineering team lead, and he will be joined by senior software developer Mike Wieliczki as well as new team members: Zack Forsythe, user experience designer, and Ben Rickman, user interface developer.

"While the team will have a focused role, its individual team members will be joining ongoing project teams to advocate for user experience and the implementation of UI improvements in Workspace," Greensea said.

"Having a collaborative team will allow us to move UI development along at a much more rapid pace and will let us provide a clean, intuitive and state of the art user experience that matches the power and reliability of the rest of OPENSEA," Crist said.

Last month, Greensea's user interface team came together for their first face-to-face meeting, enabling Crist to "bring the new members up to speed with an intensive three day deep dive into the backend systems that power Workspace," the company said.