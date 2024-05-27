 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2024

Greensea IQ Partners With DpeR Consulting in Israel

(Photo: Greensea IQ)

(Photo: Greensea IQ)

Marine robotics software and integrated solutions provider Greensea IQ announced it has extend its footprint into Israel with the appointment of DpeR Consulting as its international consulting firm representing Bayonet autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGV).

“We are thrilled to partner with DpeR Consulting,” said Rob Howard, Greensea IQ’s Chief Growth Officer. “Their expertise and deep understanding of the Israeli market make them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach and better serve our customers in the region.”

This new partnership is part of Greensea IQ’s broader strategy to build a robust global network of representatives. As Greensea IQ’s representative, DpeR Consulting will support sales and provide consultation, training, and support for the Bayonet AUGVs.

Dov Raz, Founder at DpeR Consulting, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Greensea IQ, a company renowned for its innovation in marine robotics and subsea systems. As their official representative in Israel, we are particularly excited to introduce and promote the Bayonet AUGVs to our market. These advanced technologies will revolutionize maritime operations and offer unparalleled capabilities to our clients.”

Related News

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $3.7B for Work on TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Field

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts by TotalEnergies for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields of

Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

Philippines Takes China to Task Over Coral Reef Destruction

The Philippines is challenging China to open Scarborough Shoal to international scrutiny after it accused Beijing of destroying…

(Photo: VideoRay)

VideoRay Awarded $92.6 Million US Navy Contract

VideoRay was awarded a $92.6 million five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the continuous production…

Kraken Robotics' KATFISH and ALARS systems (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Scoops Multi-Million-Dollar Orders for Subsea Security Equipment

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has received orders for its subsea security equipment worth $3.7 million.The…

(Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

FET to Supply Work-Class ROV to Mexican Subsea Firm

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract from AQUA Exploracion to supply one its ultra compact Perry XLX-C…

Manta Ray vehicle being towed in preparation for testing (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Manta Ray UUV Prototype Completes In-water Testing

The Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) built by Northrop Grumman completed full-scale, in-water testing…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news