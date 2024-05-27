Greensea IQ Partners With DpeR Consulting in Israel

Marine robotics software and integrated solutions provider Greensea IQ announced it has extend its footprint into Israel with the appointment of DpeR Consulting as its international consulting firm representing Bayonet autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGV).

“We are thrilled to partner with DpeR Consulting,” said Rob Howard, Greensea IQ’s Chief Growth Officer. “Their expertise and deep understanding of the Israeli market make them an ideal partner to help us expand our reach and better serve our customers in the region.”

This new partnership is part of Greensea IQ’s broader strategy to build a robust global network of representatives. As Greensea IQ’s representative, DpeR Consulting will support sales and provide consultation, training, and support for the Bayonet AUGVs.

Dov Raz, Founder at DpeR Consulting, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Greensea IQ, a company renowned for its innovation in marine robotics and subsea systems. As their official representative in Israel, we are particularly excited to introduce and promote the Bayonet AUGVs to our market. These advanced technologies will revolutionize maritime operations and offer unparalleled capabilities to our clients.”