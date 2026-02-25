Wednesday, February 25, 2026
 
CLS Group Strengthens Oceanography Capabilities with Akrocean Acquisition

CLS Group, a provider of Earth and ocean observation and monitoring solutions, announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Valemo and Geps Innov, shareholders of Akrocean, a specialist in turnkey ocean measurement services.

This transaction forms part of CLS’ growth strategy aimed at strengthening its capabilities in operational oceanography and marine renewable energy. CLS supports offshore activities by combining metocean measurements, floating LiDAR solutions, and advanced underwater acoustics to secure offshore operations, optimize energy projects, and ensure environmental performance. The acquisition will enable CLS to offer its clients an even more comprehensive and integrated marine data portfolio, while allowing Akrocean to benefit from CLS Group’s global presence.

Founded in 2017, Akrocean provides offshore measurement solutions based on certified instrumented buoys, particularly used in offshore wind projects to assess wind resources, characterize metocean conditions, establish site baselines, and ensure rigorous environmental monitoring.

CLS Group, a mission driven company, a subsidiary of CNES and CNP, is a global player with more than 1,200 employees across 41 sites worldwide. Every day, CLS supports clients in more than100 countries through its environmental, space, and maritime observation solutions.

