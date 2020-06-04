Gullick to Lead NOC's Business Development Strategy

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) appointed Huw Gullick as Managing Director of NOC Innovations and Associate Director of Strategic Business Development starting in August 2020.

NOC Innovations Ltd is the wholly owned commercial trading subsidiary of NOC, the purpose of which is to generate revenue to support the furtherance of the NOC’s charitable purposes. Huw will be a member of the NOC Executive Board, owner of our Business Development Strategy, and responsible for supporting and enabling diversifying and increasing NOC’s external income.

“This is a really exciting appointment that will enable NOC to move from being wholly reliant on traditional sources of mostly public sector research income and moving the emphasis from being reactive to being proactive in this area,” said Professor Ed Hill, Chief Executive of the National Oceanography Center. “Huw will play a key role in drawing on NOC’s scientific and technical expertise in a way which enables us to diversify our revenue streams into higher margin work than is normally available through our conventional funding sources”.



