Wednesday, December 20, 2023
 
December 20, 2023

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Garnering power from ocean waves is a generation behind the progress of offshore wind, but Mocean Energy, led by founder and managing director Cameron McNatt, is aiming to help offshore companies power up it’s offshore and seafloor assets with its Blue Star system. A 10kW Blue Star prototype now has more than 14 months of operational experience under its belt, and the goal for 2024 is completion of that trial and continuing the path toward commercialization.

The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

