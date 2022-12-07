Havfram Subsea Names UK Managing Director

Havfram Subsea has appointed Gregor Scott as Managing Director for the company’s UK operation.

Over the last 10 years, Scott has held commercial and leadership roles within the Havfram organization, and as Managing Director (UK) he will assume responsibility for delivering the Havfram Subsea strategy in the UK as the organization transitions into an independent company following the sale of the offshore wind business last month.

Kevin Murphy, CEO Havfram Subsea, said: “We are incredibly pleased that Gregor has agreed to take on the Managing Director’s role in the UK at such an exciting time. Having been with the company for a decade, he fully understands the business and the ethos behind our company. I am confident in Gregor’s ability to guide the UK team, grow our market share and continue to deliver successful and safe projects.

Gregor Scott has more than 20 years’ experience in the international oil and gas and offshore renewables industries, working in a variety of roles from naval architect through to commercial management.

He joined Havfram (ex-Ocean Installer) in 2012, where until his recent promotion, he was Business Acquisition Director, driving forward their SURF and Renewables Business lines. He holds a BEng (Hons) in Naval Architecture from the University of Strathclyde.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading the Havfram Subsea team in the UK as we move into the next stage of our company’s development, he said.

We have an excellent track record for successfully delivering and supporting our clients’ projects. I am excited to take on this new challenge at a time when our clients have to balance the need to secure energy supply whilst transitioning towards a net zero future. We are well placed deliver our offshore and marine operations to both the traditional oil and gas and the renewables markets. My goal will be to continue building relationships with our customers and partners to ensure this happens."