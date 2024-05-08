 
New Wave Media

May 8, 2024

Hollandse Kust West Beta Export Cables to Come Ashore Next Week

(Credit: TenneT)

(Credit: TenneT)

The first export cable for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm will come ashore next week as the work progresses to connect the 700 MW project to the Dutch grid.

According to an update from transmission system operator TenneT, several ships will appear off the coast of Velsen in the coming days to facilitate the installation of two electricity export cables.

Following the onshore drilling operations, the conduits for the electricity cables are already in place. The first cable will be brought from the sea to the beach from the Giant 7 installation barge next week.

A 200-ton winch on the work site has already been placed on the beach that, in addition to the cable, also pulls the cable burying machine.

“After the cable has been brought ashore, it will be pulled into the empty sleeve with a winch, which is located behind the dunes in the Sculpture Park. In the Sculpture Park, the three cores of the sea cable will be connected in an underground socket with large terminal blocks to the electricity cables that have already been deployed on land. This is how the power is exported at our transformer station on Zeestraat in Wijk aan Zee," said Robert Koens, project manager on behalf of client TenneT.

Dutch offshore installation contractor Boskalis is in charge of the Hollandse Kust West Beta wind farm export cable installation in consortium with consortium with Orient Cables (NBO).

The two 220kV AC cable circuits will come ashore near the existing onshore high voltage substation at Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

Boskalis is also responsible for the installation of a 9-kilometer-long 66kV interconnector cable between the Hollandse Kust West Alpha and Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substations.

The Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm is expected to enter service in 2025.

