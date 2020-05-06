 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2020

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

UK-based HydroWing and Dutch tidal energy developer Tocardo are working on a solution that will convert tidal energy into hydrogen, store it and offload it - similar to an FPSO in the oil and gas industry - to overcome the intermittency as well as the transportation issues.

The concept called the THyPSO (Tidal Hydrogen Production, Storage and Offloading) includes a floating platform housing 1 – 6 conventional bi-directional tidal turbines converting the tidal flows into electricity, which is directed through an integrated electrolyzer converting the unlimited supply of surrounding seawater "into the energy-dense fuel, and versatile commodity that is Hydrogen."

THyPSO has the capacity to hold up to two weeks’ worth of hydrogen production in pressurized storage tanks. Offtake is scheduled autonomously by remote communications and discharge occurs within a single slack tide. 

"A simple and safe procedure using an offtake vessel moored down-stream of the device, connect to a pressurized delivery hose," the companies explain.

As for the offtake vessel, it would be adaptable to local value chains or requirements, either being a small workboat or landing craft at the demonstration scale. A larger-scale could see THyPSO deliver Hydrogen to vessels such as ferries, cargo vessels, and cruise ships, the partners says.

"Hydrogen is a much more versatile commodity than electricity as it can be stored and used for a wide range of applications such as eliminating carbon emissions from maritime transport, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, tourism, leisure, petro-chemicals, grid balancing, rail and  road transport. THyPSO combines the independent advantages of Tidal and Hydrogen technologies to overcome the technical and financial barriers faced by each technology alone, and to such extent has been patented to protect this advantage," HydroWing says.

"By being autonomous from the grid, the device can be used on sites that would otherwise be unfeasible, thereby enabling access to highly energetic resources previously unexplored," it adds.




 

Image Credit: THyPSO


"The key advantage of THyPSO over a conventional tidal generation is its autonomous nature. Requiring no grid connection, the THyPSO can be deployed rapidly at sites that would otherwise be unfeasible," HydroWing says.

THyPSO eliminates the necessity for expensive and high risk subsea electrical infrastructure thereby creating substantial savings on OPEX and CAPEX as well as easing installation, O&M, and decommissioning procedures. The associated cost of subsea electrical architecture represents a significant proportion of offshore energy costs.

Another key issue of producing electricity from any renewable source is the intermittency of production. By producing Hydrogen instead of electricity, THyPSO is not constrained by any external factors and can ensure that all production is utilized. The offtake and onward distribution can be actively managed and scheduled to suit weather windows and the market demands at the time, the THyPSO partners claim.

"Roughly 70 million tonnes of Hydrogen is produced annually representing a market worth over £100 billion. Hydrogen is utilized for a wide range of current industrial processes from ammonia, methanol, and metals production and refinery of oil. Currently, 95% of this demand is met by non-green sources resulting in around 830 million tonnes of CO2 a year; equivalent to the emissions of the UK and Indonesia combined. 

"The production and use of Hydrogen is an ever-growing sector of interest and has been highlighted by nations across the globe as instrumental to forming a zero-carbon economy. Additionally, with its high energy density Hydrogen has been marked as a clean alternative and essential fuel to contribute to the decarbonization of the electricity, heating, and transport sectors which, will only see this demand rise exponentially in the coming years," HydroWing and Tocardo say.

The THyPSO project, the partners say, will demonstrate the streamlined implementation of a tidal energy project with a view to upscaling and rolling out larger projects across Europe and the rest of the world in the coming years in line with the ever-growing demand for green sourced hydrogen. 

"We are actively seeking partners to develop this project," HydroWing says.

Richard Parkinson, Managing Director, HydroWing Limited: "This project has shifted our focus to a broader and exciting market where we can make use of our tides to provide a more versatile energy mix into the local communities and beyond. I sincerely hope that we can inspire greater use of green hydrogen in the marine sector as a result of this project."

Andries van Unen, CEO, Tocardo B.V.:"This project provides a new perspective and versatile use for tidal turbines. The project is well suited to the range of Tocardo turbines allowing us to effectively scale up as demand for green hydrogen increases into the future."

electricityenergyEurope
Email

Related News

Acteon Firms Take Part in Platform Installation Off Trinidad

Acteon Group subsidiaries MENCK and LM Handling have won a contract to support piling operations for a platform installation…

Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord Installs Slip Joint Foundation at Borssele Wind Farm Site

Dutch offshore installation and construction company has installed what it calls the "Slip Joint" foundation at the Borssele…

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

Pre-piling template - Image Credit: Heerema Fabrication Group

Heerema Fabrication Group's Piling Template for Taiwan Offshore Wind Project

Dutch company Heerema Fabrication Group has won a contract to build pre-piling templates for the Greater Changhua offshore…

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

Copyright Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling: It’s Going to Get Worse Before It Gets Better

The Offshore Rig Market – At $30 Oil Offshore Drillers May Be Out of OptionsCOVID-19 and low oil prices are already having…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OceanPact

OceanPact is a Brazilian company dedicated to emergency management and response and the development and implementation of solutions related to offshore and coastal environments, focusing the oil and gas, shipping, and port industries.
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news