 
New Wave Media

July 22, 2021

An Industry-First: ABS Reviews Oil States' Deep-sea Mineral Riser System

File Photo: Oil States Industries

File Photo: Oil States Industries

In what has been described as an industry first, ABS has design reviewed a deep-sea mineral riser system capable of reaching more than 6,000 meters beneath the sea surface.

Developed by Oil States Industries (OSI), the Merlin Deepsea Riser System reviewed by ABS is designed to collect polymetallic nodules 6,000 meters below the surface of the Pacific. It is the first time a deep-sea mineral riser has undergone design review by a Classification organization, ABS said.

The system is designed in accordance with the ABS Guide for Subsea Mining, which was published in October 2020 and sets out Class requirements for the design, construction, installation and survey of mobile offshore mining units. ABS is supporting OSI on the next phase of the project, which is the construction and certification of the riser.

“This technology opens up a new frontier in deep-sea mineral extraction, capable of operating in harsh conditions and at extreme depths. We are proud to be able to support this pioneering project. ABS is committed to working to support the safe implementation of the technology, which has a role to play in securing the minerals utilized in electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and other systems which support the energy transition,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“We are pleased to have worked with ABS on the design review and qualification to Class requirements of this deep-sea mineral riser system,” said Brian Mizell, OSI’s Vice President of Business Development.  “The design, manufacture, and deployment of this system further solidifies OSI’s position as a leading integrator of complete deep-sea minerals systems and supports our energy transition initiatives.”

The Merlin Riser, which won an Offshore Technology Conference Spotlight on New Technology Award earlier this year and is now under construction, has been contracted for operations in the remote Pacific Ocean Clarion Clipperton Zone.


Related News

Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.EMILY is the Emergency…

Credit: Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine's 'Ultra-durable' Tidal Turbine Rotors Can Stay in the Field for 20 Years

Scottish tidal energy technology company Sustainable Marine said Wednesday its new turbine rotors have proven they can survive…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract with Chevron

Norway's Aker Solutions confirmed Tuesday it had secured a "major contract" from Chevron to provide a subsea gas compression…

Photo / Screenshot from video originally shared by Manuel Lopez San Martin on Twitter

VIDEO: 'Eye of fire' Near Offshore Platform in Mexico Extinguished

A fire on the ocean surface west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula early on Friday has been extinguished, state oil company Pemex said…

Credit: Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Norwegian floating solar tech company Ocean Sun is working to retrieve its floating solar power plant that sank in Albania…

Credit: Rovco

Rovco, PanGeo Subsea in 3D O&M and Survey Services Pact

Subsea technology companies Rovco and PanGeo Subsea have teamed up to respond to what they say is the offshore energy market’s…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Umbilicals International

Umbilicals International designs and manufactures high performance cable, hose and umbilical systems for harsh environments. Typical applications are associated with subsea oil and gas field development, maintenance and repair, oceanographic and environmental research and naval defense.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Havelock, NC, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news